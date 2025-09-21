Taylor Swift launches her own station to promote upcoming album

Taylor Swift is launching her own SiriusXM station to promote her upcoming album.

Taylor's Channel 13 will go on air as the 35-year-old singer's fans prepare for the release of her 12th studio album, with Taylor set to broadcast across North America from Sept 20 to Oct 19.

The pop star, whose full name is Taylor Alison Swift, had the news confirmed by SiriusXM, with the company's president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein saying: "Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture.

"Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners, and we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor's Channel 13."

He added: "SiriusXM has proudly supported Taylor from the very beginning of her career and championed her artistry every step of the way.

"The channel is a unique destination for fans to connect in a way like never before, hear her music across all eras of her legendary career and celebrate The Life of a Showgirl in a uniquely SiriusXM way."

Taylor's Channel 13 will be available to listeners in their cars on satellite channel 13 and via the SiriusXM app.

It goes live 13 days before the release of Taylor's upcoming record The Life of a Showgirl, due on Oct 3.

The channel will include her most recognisable singles, deep album cuts, From the Vault tracks and live performances.

Taylor revealed her next album's title in the early hours of Aug 12, announcing it at 12.12am.

The following day, she appeared on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her NFL star fiance Travis Kelce, 35, and his brother Jason, to share further details of the release.

The Life of a Showgirl will feature 12 songs, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

It follows Taylor's previous release, The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April 2024.

When the new album drops on Oct 3, Taylor's Channel 13 will play it in full every other hour, beginning at midnight eastern time.

On Aug 31, Spotify confirmed via Instagram The Life of a Showgirl had become the most pre-saved album in the history of its Countdown Page.

The album will be available to stream, download and purchase on its release date, as well as broadcast on SiriusXM.

