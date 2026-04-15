Taylor Swift leads list of nominees for 2026 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for this year's American Music Awards (AMAs).
The 36-year-old singer — who released The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album, in 2025 — has been nominated for eight awards in total, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for her lead single, The Fate Of Ophelia.
Taylor — who already holds the record for most AMA wins, with 40 — has also received nominations in the Best Pop Album, Best Music Video, Best Pop Song, Song of the Summer and Best Female Pop Artist categories.
Elsewhere, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, and Olivia Dean have all received seven nominations each.
Sabrina, 26, is competing with Taylor, her showbiz pal, for numerous awards, including Album of the Year, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year gongs.
Despite the competition, Sabrina previously described Taylor as being one of her "best, best friends".
The singer told Variety: "Taylor is a rock star! She's just such a gangster with all of it.
"No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace.
"The posts about me having to 'ask for her permission' — no. She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."
The stars competing with Sabrina — who released her Man's Best Friend album in August — and Taylor for the Best Female Pop Artist award include Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean and Tate McRae.
Olivia, 27, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, following the release of The Art of Loving, her second studio album, in 2025.
And the London-born singer is in the running for seven AMAs, including New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Breakthrough Album of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Pop Album.
Meanwhile, Charli XCX's Wuthering Heights album — which featured in the Emerald Fennell-directed drama movie starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi — is among the contenders for the Best Soundtrack award.
The AMAs will be held on May 25 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Select list of nominees:
Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Bruno Mars
- BTS
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year:
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- KATSEYE
- Leon Thomas
- Olivia Dean
- sombr
Album of the Year:
- Cardi B — AM I THE DRAMA?
- Fuerza Regida —111xpantia
- Justin Bieber — SWAG
- Lady Gaga — Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem
- Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
- Playboi Carti — MUSIC
- Sabrina Carpenter — Man's Best Friend
- Tate McRae — So Close to What
- Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl
Song of the Year:
- Alex Warren — Ordinary
- Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden
- Kehlani — Folded
- Leon Thomas — MUTT
- Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem
- Olivia Dean — Man I Need
- Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
- sombr — back to friends
- Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia
Collaboration of the Year:
- BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman — All the Way
- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I — Gone Gone Gone
- Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae — What I Want
- PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson — Stateside
- Shaboozey, Jelly Roll — Amen
Social Song of the Year:
- Disco Lines, Tinashe — No Broke Boys
- PinkPantheress — Illegal
- Role Model — Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
- Tyla — CHANEL
- Zara Larsson — Lush Life
Best Music Video:
- KATSEYE — Gnarly
- ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor — Berghain
- Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
- Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia
- Tyla — CHANEL
Best Soundtrack:
- F1 The Album
- Hazbin Hotel: Season Two
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Wicked: For Good
- Charli xcx — Wuthering Heights
Tour of the Year:
- Beyonce — Cowboy Carter Tour
- Kendrick Lamar, SZA — Grand National Tour
- Lady Gaga — The Mayhem Ball
- Oasis — Oasis Live '25 Tour
- Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Breakout Tour:
- Benson Boone - American Heart World Tour
- Kali Uchis - The Sincerely, Tour
- The Marías - Submarine Tour
- Megan Moroney - Am I Okay? Tour
- Sleep Token - Even in Arcadia Tour
- Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
- sombr — I Barely Know Her
- Zara Larsson — Midnight Sun
Best Throwback Song:
- 4 Non Blondes — What's Up
- Black Eyed Peas — Rock That Body
- Goo Goo Dolls — Iris
Best Vocal Performance:
- Alex Warren — Ordinary
- The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden
- Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
- RAYE — WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
- Sienna Spiro — Die on this Hill
Song of the Summer:
- Alex Warren — FEVER DREAM
- Bella Kay — iloveitiloveitiloveit
- BTS — SWIM
- Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas
- Harry Styles — American Girls
- Noah Kahan — The Great Divide
- PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson — Stateside
- sombr — Homewrecker
- Tame Impala, JENNIE — Dracula
- Taylor Swift — Elizabeth Taylor
Best Male Pop Artist:
- Alex Warren
- Benson Boone
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist:
- Lady Gaga
- Olivia Dean
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Breakthrough Pop Artist:
- KATSEYE
- Sienna Spiro
- Zara Larsson
Best Pop Song:
- Alex Warren — Ordinary
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden
- Olivia Dean — Man I Need
- Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
- Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia
Best Pop Album:
- Lady Gaga — Mayhem
- Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
- Sabrina Carpenter — Man's Best Friend
- Tate McRae — So Close to What
- Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl
Best Male Country Artist:
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Riley Green
- Shaboozey
Best Female Country Artist:
- Ella Langley
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo or Group:
- Brooks and Dunn
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Country Artist:
- Sam Barber
- Tucker Wetmore
- Zach Top
Best Country Song:
- BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman — All the Way
- Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas
- Morgan Wallen — Just in Case
- Russell Dickerson — Happen to Me
- Shaboozey — Good News
Best Country Album:
- BigXthaPlug — I Hope You're Happy
- Megan Moroney — Cloud 9
- Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem
- Sam Barber — Restless Mind
- Tucker Wetmore — What Not To
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:
- Don Toliver
- Kendrick Lamar
- Playboi Carti
- Tyler, The Creator
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:
- Cardi B
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Sexyy Red
- YKNIECE
Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist:
- EsDeeKid
- Monaleo
- PLUTO
Best Hip-Hop Song:
- Cardi B — ErrTime
- Drake — NOKIA
- Gunna, Burna Boy — wgft
- Playboi Carti, The Weeknd — Rather Lie
- YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii — Take Me Thru Dere
Best Hip-Hop Album:
- Cardi B — AM I THE DRAMA?
- Don Toliver — OCTANE
- Gunna — The Last Wun
- Playboi Carti — MUSIC
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again — MASA
Best Male RnB Artist:
- Bruno Mars
- Chris Brown
- Daniel Caesar
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
Best Female RnB Artist:
- Kehlani
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Teyana Taylor
- Tyla