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Taylor Swift leads list of nominees for 2026 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift leads list of nominees for 2026 American Music Awards
Taylor Swift has been nominated for eight awards in total for the American Music Awards (AMA).
PHOTO: Instagram/Taylor Swift
PUBLISHED ONApril 15, 2026 4:12 AM

Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for this year's American Music Awards (AMAs).

The 36-year-old singer — who released The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album, in 2025 — has been nominated for eight awards in total, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for her lead single, The Fate Of Ophelia.

Taylor — who already holds the record for most AMA wins, with 40 — has also received nominations in the Best Pop Album, Best Music Video, Best Pop Song, Song of the Summer and Best Female Pop Artist categories.

Elsewhere, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, and Olivia Dean have all received seven nominations each.

Sabrina, 26, is competing with Taylor, her showbiz pal, for numerous awards, including Album of the Year, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year gongs.

Despite the competition, Sabrina previously described Taylor as being one of her "best, best friends".

The singer told Variety: "Taylor is a rock star! She's just such a gangster with all of it.

"No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace.

"The posts about me having to 'ask for her permission' — no. She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."

The stars competing with Sabrina — who released her Man's Best Friend album in August — and Taylor for the Best Female Pop Artist award include Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean and Tate McRae.

Olivia, 27, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, following the release of The Art of Loving, her second studio album, in 2025.

And the London-born singer is in the running for seven AMAs, including New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Breakthrough Album of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Pop Album.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX's Wuthering Heights album — which featured in the Emerald Fennell-directed drama movie starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi — is among the contenders for the Best Soundtrack award.

The AMAs will be held on May 25 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Select list of nominees:

Artist of the Year:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Bruno Mars
  • BTS
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year:

  • Alex Warren
  • Ella Langley
  • KATSEYE
  • Leon Thomas
  • Olivia Dean
  • sombr

Album of the Year:

  • Cardi B — AM I THE DRAMA?
  • Fuerza Regida —111xpantia
  • Justin Bieber — SWAG
  • Lady Gaga — Mayhem
  • Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem
  • Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
  • Playboi Carti — MUSIC
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Man's Best Friend
  • Tate McRae — So Close to What
  • Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Year:

  • Alex Warren — Ordinary
  • Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden
  • Kehlani — Folded
  • Leon Thomas — MUTT
  • Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem
  • Olivia Dean — Man I Need
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
  • sombr — back to friends
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

Collaboration of the Year:

  • BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman — All the Way
  • David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I — Gone Gone Gone
  • Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae — What I Want
  • PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson — Stateside
  • Shaboozey, Jelly Roll — Amen

Social Song of the Year:

  • Disco Lines, Tinashe — No Broke Boys
  • PinkPantheress — Illegal
  • Role Model — Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
  • Tyla — CHANEL
  • Zara Larsson — Lush Life

Best Music Video:

  • KATSEYE — Gnarly
  • ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor — Berghain
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia
  • Tyla — CHANEL

Best Soundtrack:

  • F1 The Album
  • Hazbin Hotel: Season Two
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Charli xcx — Wuthering Heights

Tour of the Year:

  • Beyonce — Cowboy Carter Tour
  • Kendrick Lamar, SZA — Grand National Tour
  • Lady Gaga — The Mayhem Ball
  • Oasis — Oasis Live '25 Tour
  • Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Breakout Tour:

  • Benson Boone - American Heart World Tour
  • Kali Uchis - The Sincerely, Tour
  • The Marías - Submarine Tour
  • Megan Moroney - Am I Okay? Tour
  • Sleep Token - Even in Arcadia Tour
  • Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
  • sombr — I Barely Know Her
  • Zara Larsson — Midnight Sun

Best Throwback Song:

  • 4 Non Blondes — What's Up
  • Black Eyed Peas — Rock That Body
  • Goo Goo Dolls — Iris

Best Vocal Performance:

  • Alex Warren — Ordinary
  • The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden
  • Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
  • RAYE — WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
  • Sienna Spiro — Die on this Hill

Song of the Summer:

  • Alex Warren — FEVER DREAM
  • Bella Kay — iloveitiloveitiloveit
  • BTS — SWIM
  • Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas
  • Harry Styles — American Girls
  • Noah Kahan — The Great Divide
  • PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson — Stateside
  • sombr — Homewrecker
  • Tame Impala, JENNIE — Dracula
  • Taylor Swift — Elizabeth Taylor

Best Male Pop Artist:

  • Alex Warren
  • Benson Boone
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist:

  • Lady Gaga
  • Olivia Dean
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist:

  • KATSEYE
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song:

  • Alex Warren — Ordinary
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden
  • Olivia Dean — Man I Need
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

Best Pop Album:

  • Lady Gaga — Mayhem
  • Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Man's Best Friend
  • Tate McRae — So Close to What
  • Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl

Best Male Country Artist:

  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Riley Green
  • Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist:

  • Ella Langley
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group:

  • Brooks and Dunn
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
  • Treaty Oak Revival
  • Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist:

  • Sam Barber
  • Tucker Wetmore
  • Zach Top

Best Country Song:

  • BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman — All the Way
  • Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas
  • Morgan Wallen — Just in Case
  • Russell Dickerson — Happen to Me
  • Shaboozey — Good News

Best Country Album:

  • BigXthaPlug — I Hope You're Happy
  • Megan Moroney — Cloud 9
  • Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem
  • Sam Barber — Restless Mind
  • Tucker Wetmore — What Not To

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

  • Don Toliver
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Playboi Carti
  • Tyler, The Creator
  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

  • Cardi B
  • Doechii
  • GloRilla
  • Sexyy Red
  • YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist:

  • EsDeeKid
  • Monaleo
  • PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song:

  • Cardi B — ErrTime
  • Drake — NOKIA
  • Gunna, Burna Boy — wgft
  • Playboi Carti, The Weeknd — Rather Lie
  • YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii — Take Me Thru Dere

Best Hip-Hop Album:

  • Cardi B — AM I THE DRAMA?
  • Don Toliver — OCTANE
  • Gunna — The Last Wun
  • Playboi Carti — MUSIC
  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again — MASA

Best Male RnB Artist:

  • Bruno Mars
  • Chris Brown
  • Daniel Caesar
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR
  • The Weeknd

Best Female RnB Artist:

  • Kehlani
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Tyla
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