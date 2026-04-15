Taylor Swift leads list of nominees for 2026 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for this year's American Music Awards (AMAs).

The 36-year-old singer — who released The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album, in 2025 — has been nominated for eight awards in total, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for her lead single, The Fate Of Ophelia.

Taylor — who already holds the record for most AMA wins, with 40 — has also received nominations in the Best Pop Album, Best Music Video, Best Pop Song, Song of the Summer and Best Female Pop Artist categories.

Elsewhere, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, and Olivia Dean have all received seven nominations each.

Sabrina, 26, is competing with Taylor, her showbiz pal, for numerous awards, including Album of the Year, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year gongs.

Despite the competition, Sabrina previously described Taylor as being one of her "best, best friends".

The singer told Variety: "Taylor is a rock star! She's just such a gangster with all of it.

"No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace.

"The posts about me having to 'ask for her permission' — no. She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."

The stars competing with Sabrina — who released her Man's Best Friend album in August — and Taylor for the Best Female Pop Artist award include Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean and Tate McRae.

Olivia, 27, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, following the release of The Art of Loving, her second studio album, in 2025.

And the London-born singer is in the running for seven AMAs, including New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Breakthrough Album of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Pop Album.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX's Wuthering Heights album — which featured in the Emerald Fennell-directed drama movie starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi — is among the contenders for the Best Soundtrack award.

The AMAs will be held on May 25 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Select list of nominees:

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year:

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

sombr

Album of the Year:

Cardi B — AM I THE DRAMA?

Fuerza Regida —111xpantia

Justin Bieber — SWAG

Lady Gaga — Mayhem

Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem

Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving

Playboi Carti — MUSIC

Sabrina Carpenter — Man's Best Friend

Tate McRae — So Close to What

Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Year:

Alex Warren — Ordinary

Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden

Kehlani — Folded

Leon Thomas — MUTT

Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem

Olivia Dean — Man I Need

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

sombr — back to friends

Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

Collaboration of the Year:

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman — All the Way

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I — Gone Gone Gone

Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae — What I Want

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson — Stateside

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll — Amen

Social Song of the Year:

Disco Lines, Tinashe — No Broke Boys

PinkPantheress — Illegal

Role Model — Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Tyla — CHANEL

Zara Larsson — Lush Life

Best Music Video:

KATSEYE — Gnarly

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor — Berghain

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

Tyla — CHANEL

Best Soundtrack:

F1 The Album

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two

KPop Demon Hunters

Wicked: For Good

Charli xcx — Wuthering Heights

Tour of the Year:

Beyonce — Cowboy Carter Tour

Kendrick Lamar, SZA — Grand National Tour

Lady Gaga — The Mayhem Ball

Oasis — Oasis Live '25 Tour

Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Breakout Tour:

Benson Boone - American Heart World Tour

Kali Uchis - The Sincerely, Tour

The Marías - Submarine Tour

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay? Tour

Sleep Token - Even in Arcadia Tour

Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving

sombr — I Barely Know Her

Zara Larsson — Midnight Sun

Best Throwback Song:

4 Non Blondes — What's Up

Black Eyed Peas — Rock That Body

Goo Goo Dolls — Iris

Best Vocal Performance:

Alex Warren — Ordinary

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra

RAYE — WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

Sienna Spiro — Die on this Hill

Song of the Summer:

Alex Warren — FEVER DREAM

Bella Kay — iloveitiloveitiloveit

BTS — SWIM

Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas

Harry Styles — American Girls

Noah Kahan — The Great Divide

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson — Stateside

sombr — Homewrecker

Tame Impala, JENNIE — Dracula

Taylor Swift — Elizabeth Taylor

Best Male Pop Artist:

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist:

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist:

KATSEYE

Sienna Spiro

Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song:

Alex Warren — Ordinary

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami — Golden

Olivia Dean — Man I Need

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

Best Pop Album:

Lady Gaga — Mayhem

Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving

Sabrina Carpenter — Man's Best Friend

Tate McRae — So Close to What

Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl

Best Male Country Artist:

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist:

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group:

Brooks and Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist:

Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Best Country Song:

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman — All the Way

Ella Langley — Choosin' Texas

Morgan Wallen — Just in Case

Russell Dickerson — Happen to Me

Shaboozey — Good News

Best Country Album:

BigXthaPlug — I Hope You're Happy

Megan Moroney — Cloud 9

Morgan Wallen — I'm The Problem

Sam Barber — Restless Mind

Tucker Wetmore — What Not To

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

Don Toliver

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist:

EsDeeKid

Monaleo

PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song:

Cardi B — ErrTime

Drake — NOKIA

Gunna, Burna Boy — wgft

Playboi Carti, The Weeknd — Rather Lie

YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii — Take Me Thru Dere

Best Hip-Hop Album:

Cardi B — AM I THE DRAMA?

Don Toliver — OCTANE

Gunna — The Last Wun

Playboi Carti — MUSIC

YoungBoy Never Broke Again — MASA

Best Male RnB Artist:

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Best Female RnB Artist: