Taylor Swift sends special care package to nurse working on the frontline

Taylor Swift has sent a special care package to a nurse working on the frontline amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old singer reached out to flight nurse Britta Thomason - who is a self-proclaimed "Swiftie" - to send her a sweet gift to thank her for all the hard work she has done over the last year.

Britta shared pictures of the package on Facebook this week alongside a handwritten note that was penned by the Cardigan hitmaker.

Taylor's note read: "Dear Britta, I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the frontlines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others. I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients, and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently!"

And in the caption, Britta said she would be "crying the rest of the day" after being surprised by the generous gift.

She wrote: Y'all. Y'ALL!! I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan...and this showed up at work today!! I've always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them! I'm not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I'm a Swiftie! Don't mind me...I'll be crying the rest of the day. Taylor, thank you! (sic)"

Taylor's gift included sweaters, water bottles, and guitar picks.

The Love Story singer added in her note: "I've sent you some cosy clothes for when you're off duty. I'll be thinking about you, and forever grateful! Love, Taylor."