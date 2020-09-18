Teaser for Thailand's 'Boys Over Flowers' remake released

Months after announcing a planned remake of the popular Korean drama Boys Over Flowers in October, Thailand-based television production and talent agent GMMTV officially released an almost two-minute teaser of the so-called F4 Thailand on Wednesday.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFMeiBhntgN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Loosely based on the Japanese manga, Boys Over Flowers follows a relationship between a strong-willed student Geum Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun) and her school’s four richest boys or F4, namely Gu Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho), Yoon Ji-hoo (Kim Hyun-joong), So Yi-jung (Kim Bum) and Song Woo-bin (Kim Joon).

The manga has also been adapted into Taiwan’s Meteor Garden and Japan’s Hana Yori Dango.

F4 Thailand will feature a lineup of up-and-coming Thai actors, namely Bright Vachirawit as Thyme, Win Metawin as Kavin, Dew Jirawat as Ren and Nani Hirunkit as MJ. Meanwhile young actress Tu Tontawan will portray Gorya, the female lead character in the drama.

Bright and Win are famous for their roles in the drama 2gether and its sequel, Still2gether. Dew is known as a model in Thailand.

Slated for release in 2021, the Thai version of Boys Over Flowers is produced by Thai independent creative and production company Parbdee, whose projects include the critically-acclaimed drama The Gifted.

“Thank you GMMTV in trusting us for #F4Thailand,” read a statement on Parbdee’s Twitter. “We will do our best, please stay tuned”.

The announcement has generated mixed comments among fans of Thai dramas. A number of them said they wanted Bright and Win to return as a couple just like in 2gether and Still2gether.

https://twitter.com/firelight_osh/status/1306200912218611713

However the majority of the fans approved of the cast lineup and wished for the show to succeed.

https://twitter.com/aaghyunkn17/status/1306221464287195137 https://twitter.com/_morningwish/status/1306189560888532992 https://twitter.com/tuawoonwai/status/1306193366707654657