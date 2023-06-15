'We want to become the template': Paper Rex creative director hopes to become a trailblazer for Asian esports organisations

My Gamer Life is an AsiaOne original series where gaming professionals and aspirants in Singapore share the highs, lows, successes, and failures through personal stories on how gaming has defined the course of their lives.

While esports is still a growing industry worldwide, Singapore's Paper Rex creative director Gad Tan is making headway and helping his team make a name for itself.

"There's this saying that goes: when you're on your way up, don't forget about all the people you've stepped on because you might meet them while you're on your way down," Gad, 38, shared in an interview with AsiaOne for our video series, My Gamer Life.

His team, Paper Rex, has been making waves in the global Valorant esports scene, securing Singapore's first-ever second place finish at Valorant Masters Copenhagen last year.

On May 28 this year, the team took home the crown at the Valorant Pacific League 2023, proving themselves to be the best team in the Asia Pacific region.

While he may be humble despite the various victories his team has earned, Gad certainly isn't an individual without ambition.

He shared: "We like to say internally, we want to become the template for other esports organisations in Southeast Asia.

"We want to create a template that works for us, not necessarily following [in the footsteps of] the Europeans, not necessarily following the Americans."

He added that he hopes Paper Rex can become a team that other Southeast Asian organisations can refer to in order to achieve success.

"In terms of us as an organisation or as a team, as a business, I hope this isn't a flash in the pan," Gad said.

He expressed his faith that the founders of Paper Rex will ask the right questions to drive the team forward sustainably, so as to "nurture a culture of winning teams".

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.