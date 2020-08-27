Tenet: Robert Pattinson and fellow cast members on secrets to Christopher Nolan's spy epic - all you need to know

Spoken in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet , the words “beyond secret” could so easily refer to the latest opus in the career of this very singular filmmaker.

Having pondered some of its images for two decades, the writer-director behind the Dark Knight trilogy, Memento and Inception has spent the past six years crafting the script for Tenet, a hugely ambitious espionage story with a unique sci-fi twist.

But the storyline itself has largely been kept secret – even from many of the cast and crew.

“Pretty much all the actors, outside the four of us, didn’t even see the full script,” says Robert Pattinson, when we speak over Zoom. The others in that privileged quartet? John David Washington, Kenneth Branagh, and Elizabeth Debicki.

“People were coming in and shooting for months, and really having no idea what the story was,” adds Pattinson, “which I thought was pretty fascinating.”

The hush-hush nature of the project is typical of the modus operandi at Syncopy, the production company Nolan set up with his wife and long-time producer Emma Thomas.

“We’re making this not for people to experience in little dribbles here and there with little bits of information that they find on the internet,” Thomas tells the Post. “We’re making this film for the couple of hours that they’re going to spend in the theatre.”

No question, it works. Ever since it was announced last year that Nolan would be shooting Tenet, the internet has raged with theories about the film. Not least that it was a sequel to Inception, with Pattinson’s character Neil being the son to Leonardo DiCaprio’s dream-invader Cobb.

While that turned out to be false, you could call the two films spiritual cousins – both are cerebral, genre-twisting blockbusters, shot on a massive scale.

“Inception took the heist movie and subverted that genre, and added a science fiction element and advanced it,” says Thomas. “Tenet similarly does the same thing with the spy genre. It takes the things that you find familiar and love about the spy genre and turns them on their head.”The “spy” here is Washington’s nameless character, known only as The Protagonist, who unites with Pattinson’s Neil in a world-saving mission like no other. Is The Protagonist Nolan’s answer to James Bond? “That’s for him to say,” Washington drawls. “I mean, they both wear suits. They both have a gun. But other than that, I don’t know.”

Christopher Nolan (right) and John David Washington on the set of Tenet. Washington’s nameless character is known only as The Protagonist. PHOTO: Facebook/Warner Bros. Pictures

Bond, Jason Bourne, Ethan Hunt – all the famous movie spies you can name – have never faced anything quite like the time-bending threat that dominates Tenet. “People think it’s about time travel and it’s not,” says a grinning Pattinson, clearly enjoying the chance to tease.

What can be revealed – now that the reviews are out – is that The Protagonist is recruited into a covert organisation, identified by a gesture and the word Tenet, to help stop an impending apocalypse.

At the centre of this is Russian billionaire Andrei Sator (Branagh), who appears able to communicate with the future, possessing technology to reverse the entropy of both objects and people.

Branagh, who previously worked with Nolan on his second world war film Dunkirk, sunk his teeth into the dense storyline. “I read it more times than any other script I’ve ever worked on! I promise you. It’s not because I didn’t understand it. It is multilayered. It’s full of intrigue.”

The Protagonist is recruited into a covert organisation to help stop an impending apocalypse. PHOTO: Facebook/Warner Bros. Pictures

With references to theoretical physicists John Archibald Wheeler and Richard Feynman, and concepts like the grandfather paradox (would you stay alive if you went back in time to kill your grandfather?) and Maxwell’s demon (a thought experiment on how the second law of thermodynamics might hypothetically be violated), it’s as academic as blockbusters get.

Still, this is a Nolan film – which means these theoretical ideas are wrapped inside an intoxicating, big-scale production. Lush IMAX photography, courtesy of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

A globe-trotting shoot across seven countries: India, America, Britain, Norway, Denmark, Italy and Estonia. And some astounding action set pieces, from an F50 catamaran race to a mind-melting car chase.

It wasn’t lost on the actors. “The sensation you get, on a Nolan film, is the actual scope of what it is you’re putting on film,” says Debicki. “And it sort of hits you out of the blue sometimes.”

Robert Pattinson thinks there will be few films like Tenet ever again. PHOTO: Facebook/Warner Bros. Pictures

Playing Sator’s elegant but broken-down wife, Kat, Debicki’s arc is one of the most powerful in the film. The backdrop to her life might be sheer glamour – mega-yachts moored off the Amalfi coast, fine dining in London restaurants, priceless art – but the truth is, she’s locked in an abusive relationship.

Like the yearning Cobb has for his wife in Inception or the vengeance for his dead spouse that fuels Leonard Shelby in Memento, love is again a powerful agent in Tenet.

Fortunately, the film wrapped shooting last year before the coronavirus outbreak. “We were massively lucky because the lockdown happened right when we were at the point of our smallest footprint,” admits Thomas.

“We work from an office at our house. Everyone was able to work remotely. And I think that it’s safe to say that Chris probably had no idea that anything else was going on, because nothing has changed about the way he works, really.”

While Covid-19 didn’t change post-production much – although composer Ludwig Göransson recorded musicians for his score at their homes – it did affect the release.

As other films shifted dates, Tenet hung on grimly to its original July 17 berth, until closed cinemas in the key American market forced studio backers Warner Brothers to move release dates three times.

It’s being rolled out in Europe this week before the United States and China, opening it up to the possibilities of piracy. “I think the point about situations like this is that you have to be nimble,” says Thomas, who admits they’re “ready for anything”.

A huge weight of expectation has been placed upon the film: Exhibitors across the globe are clearly looking to Tenet to save the beleaguered movie business.

So will it encourage Covid-concerned audiences to come back to the big screen? “Yes, I absolutely have faith that this is a movie that could do that,” says Debicki.

Still, as Pattinson muses, Tenet may never happen again – an original movie, not based on a known comic book or game, with sets as far as the eye could see. “It happens extremely rarely. And I don’t know how many times it’s ever going to happen again,” he says.

“The movie industry was sort of heading that way anyway. And now [after Covid], it might be pretty fundamentally different. Doing a huge, huge, huge, original movie, I think Chris [Nolan] may be the last guy who can do this.”

Nevertheless, given all the Covid-related delays, and the pent-up desire for big-screen spectacle, chances are that audiences are going to find their minds blown when they see Tenet.

“Isn’t that the Nolan experience anyway?” Washington quips. “Despite the circumstances, that’s kind of his business. That’s kind of his line of work. Added to the fact of what we would be coming off of. … Sure, it’ll be even more so. But in Nolan we trust, man. I can’t wait.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.