Thai celebrity James Ma revealed to be son of billionaire

Apart from the numerous Thai celebrities who hold degrees in education, there are also many children from well-to-do families entering showbiz. However, many of them keep a low profile, leaving fans surprised when they discover their idols’ connections to prominent families.

Thai actor James Ma is one of them. Known for his work in the Gentlemen of Jutathep series, the 27-year-old never publicly mentioned his family or parents.

It was only later when his physical examination from his participation in Thailand’s mandatory military service was leaked did fans come to realise that his last name is the same as billionaire Smit Assarasakorn.

Assarasakorn has a significant presence in Thailand, mainly in the jewellery and real estate industries.

After the trivia was revealed, fans were shocked as James — one of the most popular actors in Thailand — has always been modest and keeps a low-profile. In addition, he did not mention his family background in his years as a public figure.

His first role as the male lead in Gentlemen of Juthathep saw his career pick up, and in 2016, he attracted even more attention with his performance in the drama series When a Man Loves a Woman. Thus, he was named the 'National Boyfriend of Thailand'.