Thai hip hop dancer's skull cracked in inexplicable attack

Buri Ram police have issued summonses for five men who allegedly beat up hip-hop dancer Nopparat Boonrat, 23, on Dec 23 at a restaurant in Lahan Sai district.

Nopparat, who came in second at a hip-hop doubles competition in Poland in 2018, was attacked without any clear motivation and his skull was cracked.

The victim was immediately sent to hospital, and despite the pain in his head, he is still able to speak and eat.

Three of the attackers have been identified as vocational school students aged between 20 and 23.

The offenders face arrest if they fail to answer their summonses on Monday.