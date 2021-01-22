Thai stars take Covid-19 test after DJ announces he's positive

Covid-19 has become a hot topic in the entertainment industry and some stars have gone for virus tests after well-known host Techin Ploypetch, or DJ Matoom, posted a video clip on Instagram saying he was infected with the coronavirus and apologised to everyone affected. He also posted pictures of himself in hospital.

Friends in the entertainment industry, as well as Fanclub, commented to encourage him to overcome and recover from the virus.

DJ Matoom first met an infected but then-asymptomatic friend on January 9. It was later, on January 19, that friends called and informed him that the man was infected. Matoom said he went to hospital immediately to check. After a test showed that he, too, was infected, he reported the results to everyone.

Celebrities and actors including well-known actress Nakorn Silachai, who worked with him, and his family have now gone for Covid-19 tests.

Previously, in the first outbreak early last year, Matthew “Deane” Chanthavani also made a video announcing his infection, picked up at a boxing stadium, which was responsible for a cluster of cases.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.