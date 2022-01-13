Think only K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink rule in Korea? Think again

Recent years have seen South Korean pop music acts achieve global popularity on a scale never seen before - especially in 2021.

But while outside Korea it may seem like all the country has to offer is energetic K-pop "idol" boy bands and girl groups, the local scene is more complex, with hip-hop, ballads and solo acts fighting for supremacy among Korean listeners.

"While K-pop, focusing on dance music, has been popular [internationally], in Korea, there are several different popular music genres, including ballad, K-drama original soundtrack, rock ballad, R&B and trot," says Dal-yong Jin, director of The Transnational Culture and Digital Technology Lab at Simon Fraser University in Canada.

Trot is a popular music style in the country developed in the 1900s known for its distinct rhythms and singing styles.

"Among these, 'ballad' has been the most popular," Jin says. "Korean people like this particular music genre [because it] represents people's daily lives and contemporary society."

K-drama original soundtracks (OSTs) are almost as popular; many new artists' careers get kick-started after an OST they're featured on becomes a hit in the country, such as Gaho, who appeared on the soundtrack of the popular 2020 show Itaewon Class.

Folk pop-rock crooner Lee Mujin, whose Traffic Light dominated South Korean airwaves last year, made a song for the soundtrack of the second season of Hospital Playlist, a hit series in 2020 and 2021.

Even South Korea's biggest female pop divas sometimes moonlight as OST balladeers, such as Baek Ji-young, who is known as much for her OST songs as her addictive dance tracks.

In fact, music from non-K-pop idol groups was at No. 1 on the South Korean charts for both most-streamed songs and most-downloaded songs in 2021, according to chart-tracker Gaon.

For most-streamed songs, Celebrity by IU, a 28-year-old pop darling who almost always tops South Korean music charts and stays there until her next release, came in at number one, followed by Brave Girls' Rollin', BTS's Dynamite, IU's Lilac and Aespa's Next Level (Lee Mujin's Traffic Light came in at number eight).

For most downloaded, trot singer Lim Young-woong's My Starry Love and Love Always Runs Away (the latter from the soundtrack of Young Lady and Gentleman ) came in at number one and two, followed by Kang Daniel's Antidote and Paranoia, and BTS's Butter.

As 2022 begins, hip-hop finds itself at the top of many South Korean music charts, especially on the most widely used streaming app, Melon.

That's largely thanks to the most recent season of the popular TV hip-hop competition Show Me the Money; songs performed by rappers on the show are spending time atop Melon's real-time chart.

Although hip-hop's popularity in South Korea has varied in recent decades, the genre forms the basis of much of the country's pop music.

"Since [pioneering K-pop act] Seo Taeji and Boys focused on hip-hop in the mid-1990s, hip-hop has greatly influenced the Korean music industry," Jin says. "In fact, hip-hop itself ranks as one of the top five genres in Korea.

"Several idol groups have utilised hip-hop to reflect contemporary society, while communicating with fans who are mainly teens and [in their] twenties. Since they want to share similar difficulties, such as education, job and life, many K-pop idols select hip-hop as their starting point or position themselves as hip-hop groups."

Among current-generation K-pop acts, BTS and Stray Kids are especially known for this.

It's only natural that songs that distinctly relay the daily Korean existence don't resonate significantly with international audiences, and don't get pushed in the same way that K-pop idol music does, says US-based music journalist Joshua Minsoo Kim, who runs the Tone Glow newsletter about experimental music and writes for outlets such as Billboard and Pitchfork.

"Idol music has astronomically more money behind it than any other music in Korea," he says. "It's also far more accessible, both in terms of music discovery and appeal, than others - most people listen to pop music in general.

"Also consider how easy it is to find the music, to find translations of lyrics, and to watch idols in more everyday, non-musical settings. There's constant content, and the international fan base for K-pop makes feeling part of a community easy."

(Lyrics have become less of a barrier as Korean language learning grows globally, with both fan translations and official translations of song lyrics released by artists becoming more common.)

Korean music listeners' diverse tastes mean that hit K-pop idol acts are rarely limited by genre: songs, and often entire albums, hop between a variety of musical styles, with acts typically adept at performing both poignant ballads and hard-hitting dance tracks fuelled by raps. Some even try their hand at trot.

"In Korea, ballad and trot … many Koreans actually enjoy these two genres," Jin says.

Genre-specific or gimmicky television shows dedicated to hip-hop, ballad and trot that focus on unearthing hidden talent are particularly popular in South Korea. Miss Trot and Mr. Trot were especially popular in 2020 and 2021, bringing light to talent in the trot world (Lim Young-woong found fame through the latter).

Lee Mujin, meanwhile, rose to prominence in 2020 after featuring on the first season of Sing Again, a show focusing on talent that may have been forgotten or had slipped through industry cracks.

"In Korea, several reality shows, including music competition shows, emphasise ballad and trot rather than K-pop … [and] are very famous in Korea," Jin says.

Rock talent shows have also been a focus in recent years, leading to rock artists and bands becoming more prominent and rock-infused music featuring high in charts. K-pop competition shows also exist, and have produced many popular acts, including Twice, Enhypen and Monsta X.

Shows also go beyond singers: Breakaway success Street Woman Fighter, a dance competition series launched in 2021, put the spotlight on female dance crews. A teenage female spin-off recently finished airing, and a male series is set to follow in early 2022.

The diverse musical stage in South Korea isn't just a boon to artists hoping to break into the mainstream: Kim believes the local and global K-pop push creates an environment of musical creativity in the country even for those who aren't making it onto charts.

He points to burgeoning indie and underground singers, rappers and hyper pop artists that are getting experimental and gaining their own followings as South Korea's music industry expands. (Although many such acts, and even some of the more mainstream ones, still struggle for money.)

"I don't think the lack of other music being pushed is a necessarily bad thing," he says.

"A lot of forward-thinking music can thrive when not beholden to industry pressures. To be 'small' in music isn't a bad thing and in some cases can be healthy."

