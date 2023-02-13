Tim Allen teases return to infinity and Toy Story 5 as Buzz Lightyear

The Buzz is real, now that Disney has announced a return to infinity and beyond.

As the House of Mouse and Pixar continue to work on Toy Story 5, Tim Allen took to Twitter to confirm his return as the voice of the iconic, beloved Buzz Lightyear.

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023

"See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond," the original franchise star enthused.

Casting news remains under wraps for now, but the statement seems to hint at a reunion between Buzz and Tom Hanks' cowboy, who were separated from each other at the end of Toy Story 4.

Allen's return should be welcome news to fans, especially after his absence from last year's Lightyear.

The film, billed as the titular character's original story, saw Chris Evans taking over the voice-acting work and was largely considered a flop. Having voiced the character since 1995, Allen's presence was very sorely missed, and understandably so.

The Toy Story films, with a total box office gross of US$3 billion (S$4 billion), have been a blockbuster success for Disney.

By comparison, Lightyear brought in a lukewarm US$226 million. The release of a new entry, however, comes with a huge risk, as it can potentially untangle the neatly-weaved narrative threads, or fail to live up to the sky-high expectations.

No release date has been set for Toy Story 5 just yet.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.