Timothee Chalamet shares first look from the chocolate factory

Timothee Chalamet has offered first looks of himself as Willy Wonka on social media.
On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of himself in the costume with the caption, "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last." Chalamet also shared the same photo on Twitter.
Chalamet plays the chocolatier in Warner Bros' upcoming prequel, Wonka.
The prequel will explore how the character became a candymaker. Plot details are still under wraps, but the production is billed as a musical.
Joining Chalamet as the titular character is Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.