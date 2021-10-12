Timothee Chalamet shares first look from the chocolate factory

Timothee Chalamet has offered first looks of himself as Willy Wonka on social media.

On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of himself in the costume with the caption, "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last." Chalamet also shared the same photo on Twitter.

Chalamet plays the chocolatier in Warner Bros' upcoming prequel, Wonka.

The prequel will explore how the character became a candymaker. Plot details are still under wraps, but the production is billed as a musical.

Joining Chalamet as the titular character is Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman.

