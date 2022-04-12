Tokyo Vice: Yakuza, police and reporters in enticing new HBO series

First published in 2009, Jake Adelstein's memoir Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan provides a fascinating first-person account of his time working as the first non-Japanese reporter at one of the country's largest daily newspapers.

Now adapted into an eight-episode series for HBO, Tokyo Vice stars Ansel Elgort (West Side Story) as Adelstein opposite Ken Watanabe (Inception), Rinko Kikuchi (Norwegian Wood) and Rachel Keller (Fargo).

Set in 1999, the show sees Adelstein secure his position as a rookie reporter at the fictional Meicho Shimbun newspaper, and form an alliance with senior police officer Katagiri (Watanabe), who guides him through the complex relationships between Japan's law enforcement authorities, the mainstream media and organised crime.

Originally intended to be a feature film starring Daniel Radcliffe and adapted by Adelstein and playwright J.T. Rogers, Tokyo Vice was later reworked as a television series, with veteran filmmaker Michael Mann (Heat, Miami Vice) coming on board as executive producer.

Mann also directs the show's pilot episode, immediately grounding the drama in a densely populated urban environment, where foreigners are regularly treated with contempt, if not ignored outright. Adelstein's achievement in securing a job at a Japanese newspaper was an unprecedented feat, and the show goes to great lengths to detail the extent to which the young American immerses himself in Japanese culture.

Adelstein has already been in Japan for three years when Tokyo Vice begins, with his written and spoken Japanese proficient enough to pass Meicho Shimbun's highly competitive entrance exams, as well as navigate a city that at the time was not English-friendly.

PHOTO: IMDb.com, Inc. When not studying, Adelstein is seen teaching English classes to Japanese housewives, training in judo, and living a modest, solitary existence in a rented room above a small restaurant.

After securing his position, Adelstein is assigned to the police beat, under Kikuchi's diligent supervision, but soon becomes frustrated about the restrictive nature of reporting. The police withhold everything but the most cursory information relating to any case, while his superiors reprimand him for embellishing his stories with further information, insight or speculation.

Adelstein initially approaches Miyamoto (Hideaki Ito), a street-smart detective familiar with the city's nightclub scene. This leads him to Onyx, a nightclub in the Kabukicho entertainment district, where he crosses paths with Sato (Sho Kasamatsu), a young yakuza on the rise, and Samantha (Keller), an American woman working as a hostess, but with similarly lofty ambitions.

PHOTO: HBO Max Upon publication, Adelstein's book was praised for its detailed research into police operations and tactics, as well as its authentic depiction of yakuza activities. The reporter was eventually forced to flee the country after receiving death threats following an article he wrote exposing ties between the FBI and organised crime in the country.

It is in these areas where the show works best. Tokyo Vice paints a meticulously intricate picture of the inner workings of yakuza syndicates, police procedures, and the editorial concerns and limitations at the newspaper.

As portrayed by Elgort, Adelstein repeatedly tests the limits of what is acceptable, determined to beat the system and reveal the truth. Inevitably, he is met by resistance at every turn, which is escalated by his bullheaded persistence, but it makes for intriguing and frequently eye-opening drama on-screen.

PHOTO: HBO Max Where Tokyo Vice is less plausible is in its portrait of expatriates in the country. Whether Adelstein, Samantha or the precious few other non-Japanese characters to wander into the story, they are portrayed as social outcasts, desperately running from troubled homes, broken relationships or shady secrets.

These characters have come to Japan to hide, to embrace the anonymity that they are afforded by a society all too willing to ignore their existence. In Japan, they can lick their wounds and rebuild their lives, but only if they are willing to immerse themselves fully in a culture regimented by ritual, reverence and order.

As presented here, Adelstein has abandoned every facet of Western culture. His home, complete with tatami mats, paper lanterns and carefully aligned piles of magazines, is even more Japanese than a local's own home might be.

There is not a single book, magazine, poster or album pertaining to Americana. He reads Japanese pop magazines and watches unsubtitled dramas on television.

PHOTO: HBO Max

On the one hand, this can be interpreted merely as Mann's shorthand for illustrating Adelstein's determination to integrate into society, but it feels heavy-handed and implausible. Similarly, Samantha's tough no-nonsense hostess is an overplayed cliche worthy of Kate Capshaw in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom or Black Rain .

In its opening three episodes, there is enough right about Tokyo Vice to draw viewers in and hopefully hold their attention for the extent of the series.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the show is truly committed to exposing Japan's convoluted underbelly to the same extent as Adelstein's controversial source material.

Tokyo Vice is streaming on HBO Go.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.