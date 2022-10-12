Tony Leung finds a new generation of fans in South Korea - Gen Zs and millennials

Legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai has been the centre of attention at this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held in South Korea’s second-largest city.

Not only was the star of much-loved films like In the Mood for Love (2000), Infernal Affairs (2002) and Lust, Caution (2007) crowned the 2022 Asian Filmmaker of the Year, but fans hung on his every word in a special Q&A at the festival, and his merchandise packs have been selling like hot cakes.

A festival official said the demand for the Tony Leung merchandise pack had taken organisers by surprise. Fans have queued for hours to snap up one of 150 packs put on sale each day of the event, which ends on Oct 14.

Costing 35,000 won (S$35), each pack contains a poster, badge, postcards, letters, photographs of the actor’s previous visits to the festival, and Tony Leung autographs.

Limited-edition Tony Leung merchandise being sold at the Busan International Film Festival.

PHOTO: Twitter/le2jh_ing_goods

An extra 600 sets had to be printed to meet demand, and the pack was being resold online for 100,000 won.

“Some people were in line from very early in the morning,” the BIFF official said. “We knew that Tony Leung Chiu-wai has a wide fan base in South Korea, but we didn’t know it included people of every age group, including millennials and Generation Z.”

The actor became popular in South Korea during the 1980s for his appearances in Hong Kong films. But it is his performance in the recent Marvel action film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the release of remastered versions of films he starred in decades ago, such as In the Mood for Love , that has earned him wide support among younger fans as well.

After Leung walked the red carpet at the festival’s opening, a report in one Korean news publication about his popularity was headlined: “‘I didn’t realise I love a middle-aged man’: teenagers queue for Tony Leung’s merchandise”. Leung turned 60 this year.

His presence at the festival has drawn plenty of comments on social media, too.

One Twitter user, commenting on how “cute” Leung was, wrote: “Don’t you dare leave the country … Carina Lau Kar Ling [Leung’s actress wife] will be also summoned. Please be prepared to settle in Korea. We love you.

Leung Chiu (right) with his wife Carina Lau Ka Ling at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2013.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.