Transformers meet Chinese mythical hero in cartoon coming soon

The official poster of Nezha: Transformers.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Pearl Liu
South China Morning Post

Clad in red and gold and with his trademark pigtails flowing, he flies through the air on his famous wind fire wheels.

Now Nezha, the teen hero of Chinese mythology, is flying off the shelves in robotic form after a tie-up with US toymaker Hasbro's iconic Transformers.

Fans went crazy on Thursday morning, immediately snapping up 100 limited edition toys launched on Tmall celebrating a new cartoon animation series set to hit screens next year.

The specially tailored toy depicting Nezha in the form of one of the famous robot superheroes was released after the first official poster and trailer for Nezha: Transformers were unveiled on the Weibo accounts of both Hasbro and its partner in the project, CCTV Animation, a unit of the state broadcaster CCTV, on Wednesday.

"Nezha which represents Chinese culture and spirit will adventure with world-famous Transformers to brave difficulties and fight evils shoulder to shoulder," said CCTV Animation on its Weibo account.

In the official trailer, the Chinese teenage warrior Nezha has become a transformer, dressed in a metallic version of his traditional Chinese red-and-gold uniform and still sporting his iconic pigtail knots.

Original characters from the Transformers series will come to join Nezha, fighting enemies against a backdrop that appears to be based on places in China.

Hasbro did not respond to an inquiry by the Post asking for details of the joint production.

The toy giant's CEO, Brian Goldner, said during an earnings call in April that he was excited about the mash-up of the American and Chinese cultural icons.

"The entertainment looks so good that broadcasters around the world are starting to say, this could be something we'd take out globally," he said. "We're very excited about continuing to build that relationship with CCTV … it's very exciting to see what's possible in China."

The US toymaker has been a victim of the prolonged trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

A 10 per cent tariff on a list of items including toys is to go into effect on December 15. It was originally supposed to go into effect on September 1.

Hasbro reported third-quarter earnings fell short of market estimates in October because the threat of the tariffs on toys imported from China had increased shipping and warehousing costs.

The adjusted earnings per share came in at US$1.84 (S$2.50), a long way below analysts' estimates of US$2.21 per share. Net revenue for the three months through September was US$1.58 billion, which missed the average estimate of US$1.72 billion among analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"The prospect [of tariffs] had our retailers cancel major direct import programme orders, and rewrite many of those orders as domestic shipments," said Goldner in the company's earnings call.

"Hasbro remains on track to deliver profitable revenue growth in 2019. However, as we've communicated, the threat and enactment of tariffs reduced revenues in the third quarter and increased expenses to deliver product to retail," he added.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
animation cartoons

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
'Go and die': Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free lobster at Nihon Mura, $6.95 Impossible MOS Burger &amp; other deals this week
Free lobster at Nihon Mura, $6.95 Impossible MOS Burger & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore

Home Works

5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall

SERVICES