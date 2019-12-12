Transformers meet Chinese mythical hero in cartoon coming soon

Clad in red and gold and with his trademark pigtails flowing, he flies through the air on his famous wind fire wheels.

Now Nezha, the teen hero of Chinese mythology, is flying off the shelves in robotic form after a tie-up with US toymaker Hasbro's iconic Transformers.

Fans went crazy on Thursday morning, immediately snapping up 100 limited edition toys launched on Tmall celebrating a new cartoon animation series set to hit screens next year.

The specially tailored toy depicting Nezha in the form of one of the famous robot superheroes was released after the first official poster and trailer for Nezha: Transformers were unveiled on the Weibo accounts of both Hasbro and its partner in the project, CCTV Animation, a unit of the state broadcaster CCTV, on Wednesday.

"Nezha which represents Chinese culture and spirit will adventure with world-famous Transformers to brave difficulties and fight evils shoulder to shoulder," said CCTV Animation on its Weibo account.

In the official trailer, the Chinese teenage warrior Nezha has become a transformer, dressed in a metallic version of his traditional Chinese red-and-gold uniform and still sporting his iconic pigtail knots.

Original characters from the Transformers series will come to join Nezha, fighting enemies against a backdrop that appears to be based on places in China.

Hasbro did not respond to an inquiry by the Post asking for details of the joint production.

The toy giant's CEO, Brian Goldner, said during an earnings call in April that he was excited about the mash-up of the American and Chinese cultural icons.

"The entertainment looks so good that broadcasters around the world are starting to say, this could be something we'd take out globally," he said. "We're very excited about continuing to build that relationship with CCTV … it's very exciting to see what's possible in China."