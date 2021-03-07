TV presenter Lisa Snowdon suffered a broken arm after ex-partner abused her

Lisa Snowdon was left with a broken arm after her ex-partner abused her.

The model and television presenter admits she was in a "really bad relationship" before and his physical abuse left her with a broken arm and a black eye but she finally spoke out to her friend who helped her out of the situation.

She said: "I was in a really bad relationship at the time which began with being mentally abusive and then was physically abusive, it was like my escapism when I went into work.

"Well, when we were first together there was lots of attention and the child in you who has craved that love for so long is so happy and it's just like love me, love me, love me…

"But then eventually the attention you are getting from that person turns into a black eye, and somewhere in you, you are so damaged that you believe this is still a sign of affection, this is still attention so you stay there.

"But then in the end, I went to a mutual friend of ours, and I begged him to help me and at first he was wary because he was friends with both of us. I said to him I really need your help, I had a broken arm, I had a black eye."

And Lisa recalled how she waited for her partner to be out before she grabbed her stuff and ran away.

Speaking on the She Loves Herself podcast, she added: "He [the partner] would find me, whether it be in the middle of the street, wherever, and he would drag me back with him. He wouldn't care if anybody saw.

"Then this particular day, I knew he was out and I called that friend and I was like 'now!' ... So I was stuffing stuff into black bin liners and I probably should've left it, but as I had paid for everything, I was like no I want it.

"But as we were leaving, and walking down the street with the last set of bags ... We saw another mutual friend of ours, and he was like 'what are you doing' and I just went completely white, and he looked at us, and we just ran. God, it just brings back so many awful memories."