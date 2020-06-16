TV star Mawar Rashid announces pregnancy, not doing TikTok challenges for now

Actress Mawar Rashid, 25, is an avid user of video sharing app TikTok, often participating in various makeup challenges. However, she has been silent on social media lately.

As it turns out, the actress’ online hiatus is due to her second pregnancy.

Mawar announced her marriage to Raf Yaakob in 2017. The couple was blessed with a son in March 2019. Mawar also has two stepchildren, aged four and nine, from Raf’s previous marriage.

According to Mawar, fans have been calling for her to take on the TikTok “Barbie challenge”, where users fashion themselves to look like the iconic doll. However, she said that she would most likely not be doing the challenge.

“Sorry guys,” wrote Mawar on Instagram, “Many of you have been asking for the Barbie challenge, but I don’t think I’ll be able to take part this time. The discomforts of pregnancy have been worse than usual – I’ve been experiencing terrible morning sickness.”

The actress then said that she would be taking time off to rest and asked for her fans’ blessings.

Husband Raf also expressed his happiness at his wife’s second pregnancy. However, he declined to disclose how far along Mawar is.

“To be honest, we just found out (about the pregnancy) ourselves. Mawar took a pregnancy test, but it came back negative.

"Fortunately, we went to see a doctor for a second opinion, who confirmed that she was pregnant, ” said Raf to mStar, The Star's Malay language portal.