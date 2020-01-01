TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend

HONG Kong actress Crystal Fung (pic) announced the end of her four-year relationship with her doctor boyfriend, Martin Chung, on Instagram.

Oriental Daily reported that fans were taken aback by the news as the couple had set up house in June.

The 25-year-old Fung wrote in her posting that they had supported each other through good and bad times and wished Chung the best.

Netizens speculated that the break-up was sparked by a steamy shower scene that Fung did with co-star Jonathan Cheung in the TVB drama The Man Who Kills Troubles.

"It's a pity they can't continue with their relationship.

"Fung looked all right when I met her the other day. I hope she will be fine, " said Cheung.

This article was first published in The Star.