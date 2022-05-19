Twice are proving girls can tour in America just as well as the boys

Twice's recent two-night concert in the US proves that K-pop girl groups can hold a sell-out solo stadium show in America just like the boys.

On May 14 and 15, the nine-member team performed for over 20,000 fans each night at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on the country's west coast.

While all-male K-pop groups have in recent years become mainstays on the US touring circuit, girl groups and female soloists do not appear as frequently, if at all. Marketing, promoting, releases - all are (generally) harder to come by, even as K-pop becomes an integral part of the American zeitgeist.

K-pop girl groups have faced an uphill battle when it comes to touring internationally, with only a handful ever holding world tours, let alone any selling out major arenas or stadiums.

Twice on stage at the Banc of California Stadium. PHOTO: Twitter

READ ALSO: Enhypen's bodyguard shoves female fans, Girls' Generation to make comeback for anniversary, Twice members start own Instagram accounts

In the US, girl groups in general (K-pop or otherwise) have had a rough time. The last notable Stateside girl group was Fifth Harmony, active between 2012-2018, so acts from overseas - whether K-pop groups or others, like British hitmakers Little Mix - stand even less of a chance to stake their claim in the world's biggest music industry.

In 2019, high-profile tours from the likes of Blackpink, Twice and Red Velvet seemed an indication that things were about to change, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that.

Now that in-person tours are making a return, groups including Brave Girls, (G)I-dle and Dreamcatcher have announced world tours that include dates in the US.

Twice, who regularly sell out stadiums in Asia, are doing it bigger than anyone else, and showing others exactly how a girl group can resonate with US crowds.

The group began their fourth world tour III, named in connection with their album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in December 2021 with dates in Seoul, before hitting the US and Japan for shows in front of hundreds of thousands of fans.

Their two recent Encore concerts at the Banc of California Stadium wrapped up the tour.

The concerts showcased not just the band's charismatic performances and their lengthy discography (they've released over 150 songs in Korean, Japanese and English since 2015), but why they tour successfully again and again, with their fans, known as Once, coming out to see them whenever they can.

Twice make filling a stadium in the heart of America look easy, and other girl groups should take note.

Twice's fans were there to cheer them on all throughout the three-act shows. Whether you wanted to be them or be with them (or both), it was an expression of themselves - soft and strong, bold and fun - from opening with English-language single The Feels to the firework-fuelled finale Dance the Night Away.

Throughout their performances, the nine women wore outfits that drew inspiration from schoolgirls and cowgirls, flirted with burlesque and summer beach, and went from looks for nights out to black tie.

In doing so, they showed how they can be any and every girl and resonated with all of their fans as all the best divas do, both relatable and aspirational.

Twice’s fans are known collectively as Once. PHOTO: JYP Entertainment

The setlist reflects how seven years into their career, they've evoked everything from girlish cuteness to impassioned sexiness to inspirational confidence, and they have found a way to be who they are in all their multitudes.

While Twice - and girl groups in general - are not everyone's cup of tea (your loss), the uplifting energy expressed by the group (shoutout to Dahyun living her best life during the show I attended on May 15) and their audience was a powerful display of the bond between artists and fans.

Their two nights in Los Angeles proved why girl groups are so special and why they are important to pop music fans around the world.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.