U2 frontman Bono mourning death of family dog

U2 frontman Bono is in mourning following the death of the family dog.

The 61-year-old rock star and his family are bereft at the loss of their mixed wolfhound Jackson.

His daughter Eve Hewson captioned a post: "[We are] mourning our best bud Jackson."

The 30-year-old actress - who stars in Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes - posted a snap of herself with the family's canine companion licking her face, on which she wrote: "good night sweet prince [sic]".

Singer Bono - who shot to fame in the rock band alongside The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. - has been married to activist and businesswoman Ali Hewson, 60, since 1982 and as well as Eve, the couple have children Jordan, 32, Elijah, 22 and John, 20.

The family also has two German shepherd dogs and a cat, who live with the rock star at his mansion in Dublin.

The sad news comes after Bono's son Elijah - who has followed in his father's footsteps and started to make his own mark on the music world as a member of the rock band Inhaler - admitted that while he was influenced by his legendary dad, he is unlikely ask him for any advice.

He recently said: "Just from hearing him play a song in the house and listening to it and he critiques it, and that sort of stuff.

"But I'd never ask him for advice - only advice about where am I going to live next year and that sort of thing. I try not to ask him about music."