The underground poor who inspired Golden Globe winner Parasite

The fictitious Seoul neighbourhood depicted in the hit South Korean film Parasite has plenty in common with the city's real Changsin neighbourhood, where, just like in the movie, the narrow streets are lined with dilapidated commercial and residential buildings.

Changsin is a world away from the ritz of Gangnam in the city's south, and is one of the capital's poorer areas.

Parasite, which this week became the first South Korean movie to win a Golden Globe award for best foreign language film, is at its core a tale of South Korea's hardening social divide.

It takes place partly in a down-at-heel neighbourhood and partly in an upscale area, telling a story of two families - one rich, one poor - that coexist in uneasy, mutual dependence.

Its Golden Globe victory was the latest in a long string of successes for the film, which also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and brought in more than US$73 million (S$98.5 million) in the South Korean box office.

Changsin, a district of Seoul that bears more than a passing resemblance to the fictitious Seoul neighbourhood depicted in Parasite. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Bong Joon-ho's film details two divided but interdependent social classes through the stories of the Kim family, whose only way to earn a decent wage is to finagle their way into jobs working for the Parks, and the Parks, who must employ a squad of servants to maintain their opulent lifestyle.

Its popularity comes at a time when inequality is a hot topic in South Korea and the government is attempting to boost the country's waning middle class.

The movie's main plot begins to unfurl when Ki-woo, the son of the Kim family, scores a gig tutoring the daughter of the wealthy Park family.

Once Ki-woo gains access to the Park's airy Seoul mansion, which couldn't be more different from his family's mouldy semi-underground home, he figures out ways to get his sister, father and mother jobs working for the Parks.

It's a storyline that has struck a chord with the many South Korean families frustrated by the high cost of raising and educating children, and the lack of job prospects many young people have upon graduation, with the exception of the country's ritzy elite, as represented by the Parks.