Unreleased Leslie Cheung song issued for late star's 64th birthday

Universal Music on Saturday issued a never-before-released recording of the late Canto-pop singer and actor Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing singing his 1999 hit Four Seasons . The version was unearthed by Alvin Leong, a record producer who worked with Cheung.

Leong stumbled upon the unreleased version of the song recently when going through his archives of Cheung’s recordings. Four Seasons , about a man’s yearning for a faithful past partner, is a classic loved by his fans to this day, nearly two decades after Cheung committed suicide on April 1, 2003.

“Leslie was always well prepared for the recording sessions. Four to five takes [of a song] were all it took for him to attain perfection. Some vocals were not used in the [eventual recordings], but they were all well delivered,” says Leong.

The version of the song, released on music streaming platforms including QQ Music on what would have been the actor-singer’s 64th birthday and accompanied by a new music video, has been titled Four Seasons A Balloon’s Journey . The song is one of 12 arrangements of Cheung songs that feature on a new album, “Revisit”, which Universal Music will release on October 16.

Cover art for the Leslie Cheung track released on Saturday, Four Seasons A Balloon’s Journey. PHOTO: Universal Music Hong Kong

Leong says one reason for revisiting Cheung’s classics this year is to mark the 50th anniversary of PolyGram Records, which Universal acquired in 1999.

“I always wanted to remaster some of Leslie’s songs. The songs [on “Revisit”] were released in the late 1990s and early 2000s. I still have the original recordings of those songs. Even the sheet music is here with me,” he says.

Leong says the album is called “Revisit” because its production team want listeners to feel like “they are visiting an old friend”.

Meanwhile, to mark what would have been Cheung’s 64th birthday, Japanese photographer Yasuo Kiyonaga, who took Cheung’s pictures for his photo album All About Leslie in 1998, has released a set of never-before-seen pictures of the star on his Instagram account.

Kiyonaga writes on Instagram: “Dressed in black, Leslie pose in front of the mirror. His eyes are gentle. We will miss him forever.”

Cheung, given the nickname Gor-gor (meaning elder brother in Cantonese) by his fans, signed with Universal Music in 1999. The record label released Cheung’s album Countdown With You the same year, which was produced by Leong.

From 1999 until his death, the studio released many of the singer’s hits, including Left-Right Hands , Passer-by Dragonfly , and Greatest Heat . Remastered versions of these songs are included on “Revisit”.

Gary Tong, a long-term music arranger for Cheung, also worked on the new album. He says he got quite emotional participating in the project. “I teared up several times. There is a line in Four Seasons that says, ‘No matter how grey the skies are, we still shine’. When listening to Gor-gor’s voice, I feel as if a lifetime has passed,” says Tong.

Tong adds: “The original Four Seasons is a fresh folk song. Coupled with the image-laden lyrics by Richard Lam Chun-keung, who used four seasons as an analogy for life, it left a big impression on me. [On “Revisit”], we rearranged the songs and presented them in a way [we know] Leslie would like it. We hope the listeners can feel [this too].”

During his lifetime, Cheung amassed a huge global fan base. He committed suicide by jumping from the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Hong Kong in 2003.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page .

Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019

Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555

Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800 HELPLINES

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.