Upcoming K-pop releases in 2022: BTS' J-Hope, Enhypen and Aespa

Halfway through 2022, we have seen some major K-pop releases. And the South Korean pop scene is nowhere near done on that front, with several popular acts confirming upcoming releases, and rumours of new music from others.

In June, there were hits from dozens of popular acts, including Kep1er, Loona and Got7 's Youngjae, bookended by BTS ' anthology album Proof and the first solo album from Twice 's Nayeon.

J-Hope of BTS is dropping his album Jack in the Box on July 15, and the first single, More, on July 1.

Popular boy bands and girl groups such as Seventeen, WJSN, Enhypen, Winner, Viviz, Super Junior, Itzy, Ateez and Aespa have announced plans for releases, all likely aiming for Song of Summer 2022.

Aespa have announced plans for a new release this summer.

PHOTO: Instagram/Aespa_official

There'll be upcoming releases from top-tier divas Chung Ha, Sunmi and Hyolyn, the latter off of her recent stint on Korean reality-TV contest show Queendom 2. Apink's Chorong and Bomi are also teaming up on a duo album.

August will see the high-profile release of a 15th anniversary album from K-pop icons Girls' Generation, who are reuniting with the current eight-member line-up for the first time since 2017's Holiday Night album.

There are also rumoured releases from the likes of SF9, Billlie and Mamamoo.

It's not yet known which acts will schedule end-of-year releases, since K-pop stars don't typically announce news too far in advance.

However, Blackpink, Red Velvet and NCT 127 are all supposedly preparing new albums that will drop as early as August, while G-Dragon of BigBang is also said to be in the studio preparing a long-awaited new album.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.