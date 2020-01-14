US model Gigi Hadid shows up for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

In a photo taken on Nov 6, 2019, US model Gigi Hadid attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA, in New York.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

NEW YORK - Dozens of potential jurors showed up on Monday (Jan 13) in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid.

The Weinstein trial entered its second week as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to select a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate.

Hadid told Justice James Burke, who is presiding over the case, she had met Weinstein before, as well as actress Salma Hayek, who may be called as a witness or be mentioned during the trial. Despite this, Hadid said she could remain impartial.

"I think I'm still able to keep an open mind on the facts," Hadid said.

Dozens of other potential jurors were excused after saying they could not be impartial, without providing a reason.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. His trial began Jan 6 and could last up to two months.

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused him of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

The allegations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which women have gone public with misconduct allegations against powerful men in business, entertainment and politics.

Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful producers, made his mark with critically acclaimed films such as "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love."

Jury selection in Weinstein's case is in its first phase, with potential jurors being pre-screened for possible bias.

A more intensive phase is expected to begin on Thursday in which lawyers will ask more detailed questions about jurors' backgrounds.

Burke said on Monday that 108 out of 360 potential jurors summoned last week passed pre-screening.

Friday's jury selection proceedings were punctuated by a protest, with about 100 women carrying pots and pans dancing across the street from the courthouse.

"The rapist is you. Patriarchy is our judge," the women chanted, first in English and then in Spanish. The chants were heard in the 15th floor courtroom, prompting Weinstein's lawyers to ask that all the potential jurors present be dismissed.

Burke denied the request, noting that he expected the protest would not be the last.

On Jan 6, as the New York trial began, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced new sexual assault charges against Weinstein.

More about
Harvey Weinstein trial

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES