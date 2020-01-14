US model Gigi Hadid shows up for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

NEW YORK - Dozens of potential jurors showed up on Monday (Jan 13) in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid.

The Weinstein trial entered its second week as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to select a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate.

Hadid told Justice James Burke, who is presiding over the case, she had met Weinstein before, as well as actress Salma Hayek, who may be called as a witness or be mentioned during the trial. Despite this, Hadid said she could remain impartial.

"I think I'm still able to keep an open mind on the facts," Hadid said.

Dozens of other potential jurors were excused after saying they could not be impartial, without providing a reason.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. His trial began Jan 6 and could last up to two months.

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused him of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

The allegations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which women have gone public with misconduct allegations against powerful men in business, entertainment and politics.