Vanness Wu and Cindy Yen release tribute song on Godfrey Gao's first death anniversary

TAIPEI — As part of the tribute to Godfrey Gao on the first anniversary of his passing, the music video of Through It All was launched on YouTube on Friday (Nov 27).

The song was co-produced by Lan Jun-tian, Vanness Wu, Ken Hsu and Cindy Yen in memory of the popular actor. The song is available on all online music platforms.

According to local media, Gao’s parents and his two brothers also appear in the tribute video.

The song’s black-and-white feature image shows Gao standing at the airport with his back facing the camera, symbolising that the Taiwanese-Canadian model is just travelling to somewhere far away.

Among other highlights, the boarding gate number “35” is red, which is a kind reminder of Gao’s age when he passed away in 2019.

The opening monologue by Gao’s second brother read: “I just wanna go back in time, and cherish my little bro… forever.”

As a Christian, Taiwanese actor-singer Vanness Wu questioned God by singing, “ I’ve lost two good brothers. How cruel the world is, in one month, I’ve lost both of you.”

“What the f*** God. How could this happen? Why’d you take both of them,” Wu sang.

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China on Nov 27, 2019.