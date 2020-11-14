Veteran singer Tsai Chin hits back at rumours at Yo-Yo Ma’s concert

TAIPEI — Taiwan singer Tsai Chin (蔡琴) enthusiastically joined cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s concert in Taipei on Tuesday, fighting back at earlier reports that she had suffered a stroke.

Chinese-language media reported last month that Tsai Chin was in a vegetative state after suffering a stroke. The 62-year-old singer debunked the false rumours in style, winning praise from fans for never commenting on baseless reports.

"I've been a fan of Yo-Yo Ma for 30 years and I listen to his music in my spare time, especially when I'm on a long-haul flight," Tsai Chin said after the concert, adding that she saw see him in person for the first time.

PHOTO: Facebook/Shinstyle

According to various reports, the popular singer stays healthy by doing 200 sit-ups a day, fast walking for 30 minutes, and going to dance classes every day.

Tsai Chin and her management company, however, have always refused to respond to baseless rumours about her health.