Veteran singer Tsai Chin hits back at rumours at Yo-Yo Ma’s concert

TAIPEI — Taiwan singer Tsai Chin (蔡琴) enthusiastically joined cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s concert in Taipei on Tuesday, fighting back at earlier reports that she had suffered a stroke.
Chinese-language media reported last month that Tsai Chin was in a vegetative state after suffering a stroke. The 62-year-old singer debunked the false rumours in style, winning praise from fans for never commenting on baseless reports.
"I've been a fan of Yo-Yo Ma for 30 years and I listen to his music in my spare time, especially when I'm on a long-haul flight," Tsai Chin said after the concert, adding that she saw see him in person for the first time.
According to various reports, the popular singer stays healthy by doing 200 sit-ups a day, fast walking for 30 minutes, and going to dance classes every day.
Tsai Chin and her management company, however, have always refused to respond to baseless rumours about her health.