Viewers go ape over 'borderline pornographic' Monkey King film

The latest movie Monkey King, which was released two weeks ago, was criticised for being “borderline pornographic” and “nasty”, reports Sin Chew Daily.

It was rated only three out of 10 stars by Internet users.

The movie retells the story of a chapter in the novel Journey to the West where the four main characters – Buddhist monk Xuanzang, monkey king Sun Wukong, Pigsy and Sandy – battle against beautiful spider demons in the Pansi Cave.

Under the vision of film director Wong Jing, scenes involving the demons’ attempt to seduce the heroes were described as “borderline pornographic” and “excessive” without contributing much to the plot.

Viewers accused the director of hiring influencers to portray the seductive demons as “eye candy” to keep the audiences’ attention.

As a result, out of 1,005 reviewers on Douban.com, 65.9 per cent gave it only one star, whereas 20.9 per cent rated it as two stars.

Journey to the West is a Chinese novel written in the 16th century by Wu Cheng’en and is considered one of the four great classical novels of Chinese literature.

Over the past five decades, the story has been the subject of many movies, comic books, cartoons and TV series, and continues to be well loved by the masses.