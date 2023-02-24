The Walking Dead's Steven Yuen lands major role in Marvel's Thunderbolts

More than 10 years after his breakout role in The Walking Dead, Steven Yuen continues to enjoy a healthy career that spans diverse roles. The Oscar-nominated actor has starred in A24’s Minari, stolen the limelight in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and now, he is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As reported by Deadline, Yuen has been cast in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, which focuses on the villains and antiheroes. His role is being kept under wraps, but sources have cited that it’ll be significant to the movie, and could extend to future projects in the pipeline.

He joins an ensemble that was unveiled during Disney’s D23 event last year, including Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri is also on the list as an undisclosed character.

Thunderbolts is slated for release in theatres on July 26, 2024, but Yuen will be making a few more appearances first, starting from A24 series Beef. Bowing in April, the dark comedy limited series sees the actor co-starring with Ali Wong (Big Mouth, Birds of Prey). Following that, a reunion between Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and Yuen awaits in Mickey 17, the Warner Bros. sci-fi thriller with the former at the helm. The pair had previously worked together on Netflix’s Okja.

Yuen also currently voices the lead character on Amazon’s Invincible, the animated comic book adaption brought to life by The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman.