Was Terminator: Dark Fate made with China in mind? 'Not for a second,' says director Tim Miller

The Terminator franchise has become an increasingly troublesome beast.

James Cameron's 1984 original The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a relentless cyborg killer, and its 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgement Day are rightly considered landmark sci-fi films.

But the Cameron-free sequels - Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys - increasingly tied themselves in knots, unable to recapture the magic of the first two films.

So when it came to crafting Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth instalment in 35 years, there was only one thing to do.

"We all knew that we wanted it to be an evolution of those first two films," director Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) tells the Post in an interview. "It was always about a continuation of Terminator 2."

How could it be anything else?

With Cameron returning as a producer and story consultant, on screen Schwarzenegger and co-star Linda Hamilton are back together for the first time since T2.

For the diehard fans, it means the reprise of Hamilton's Sarah Connor, the waitress-turned-warrior who ultimately gives birth to the future leader of the resistance in a world one day overrun by machines.

"I think with Linda coming back, it really was a return," says Miller.

"To me, as important as Arnold is to the franchise, Linda is equally important. And this movie is once again built around her story, like Terminator 2 was really. A mother fighting for her son."

The big reveal early on in Terminator: Dark Fate is that Connor's fight to save her son ultimately failed; she might have saved young John Connor from Robert Patrick's T-1000 but, it transpires, multiple Terminators were sent back to kill him - and one succeeded.

Now, 22 years on, Connor is spending her time cathartically slaughtering rogue Terminators, a mission that sees her cross paths with Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an augmented human soldier sent back from the future to protect Dani (Natalia Reyes), a young Mexican who has yet to realise her importance to the world.

While Grace serves the same function as the Kyle Reese character in the original film, the antagonist this time comes in the shape of the Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna), an upgraded killing machine capable of not only morphing into the shape of anything it touches, but also splitting itself in two.

"We had a big whiteboard with all kinds of potential weapons and abilities," reports Miller, who says it was essential that the Rev-9 stayed "grounded" to give its battles some credibility.