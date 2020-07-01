Watch: A musical sneak peek into Pixar's 'Soul'

It may have been delayed from summer to November, but Pixar is making sure we don't forget about its 'Soul'.

Disney has released a new sneak peek at the movie, a one-minute clip that introduces us to Soul's protagonist, Joe Gardner.

Joe, voiced by Jamie Foxx, is a middle school band teacher who dreams of becoming a jazz performer.

Just when he is about to fulfil that dream and play at the best jazz club in town, he gets into an accident.

His soul is transported to The Great Before, a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before going to Earth.

But Joe is having none of that. He wants to get his soul back to his body on Earth before it's too late.

To do this he gets the help of another soul named 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience.

The trailer also features the song Parting Ways, written, produced and sung by Cody Chesnutt.

Director Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up) and co-director and screenwriter Kemp Powers had renowned jazz pianist Jon Batiste and American anthropologist/educator Dr Johnnetta Cole as the film's music and cultural consultants.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (who won the Oscar for The Social Network soundtrack in 2010) are behind Soul's original score.

Soul is scheduled to open at cinemas nationwide on Nov 19.