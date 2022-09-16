'We've never left': Blackpink drop hotly anticipated Born Pink album

Blackpink released their first full-length album, The Album on Oct 2, 2020. Two years later, on September 16, the girl group dropped their second album, Born Pink.

The eight-track LP from the popular K-pop quartet is a celebration of themselves and all that being Blackpink represents.

Born Pink's release follows last month's single Pink Venom, and arrives at the same time as their newest single, Shut Down, which samples classical piece La Campanella by composer Franz Liszt.

In the music video for Shut Down, Blackpink face down the camera as they sing about their success and prowess.

"It's not a comeback since we've never left," raps Jennie in Korean at the start of the song.

The music video references previous music videos – Jennie poses with the silver-armoured tank featured in their hit 2018 Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, while Jisoo takes a photo of herself in front of a screen also showing that same music video.

Born Pink, which runs to about 25 minutes, features the previously released Ready For Love, as well as five new tracks, including Yeah Yeah Yeah with lyrics co-written by Blackpink members Jisoo and Rose.

Born Pink will be the focus of Blackpink's upcoming world tour, which kicks off in Seoul in South Korea in October, with concert dates in dozens of cities around the world.

Blackpink will be bringing their tour to Hong Kong for two nights in January 2023.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.