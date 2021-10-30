What to buy your K-pop-loving nearest and dearest this 2021 holiday season

Buying gifts this holiday season will be hard enough with shipping and manufacturing delays, but just because 2021 has been rough doesn’t mean your gift shopping should be.

For all the K-pop fans in your life, whether they’re a member of BTS' Army, Aespa’s My, Seventeen’s Carat, NCT’s NCTzen, or Blackpink’s Blink fandoms, or they’re a diehard multifan and love all things K-pop, here’s the gift guide for you.

Music is a must

If you know the K-pop lover in your life is collecting albums and missing one, it is time to fill that collection!

K-pop albums are crafted not only as devices to carry music, but are also full of fun goodies and high-quality photos, so a K-pop album is like a surprise goodie box.

Live concert DVDs are also a great option to relive the stars’ brightest moments on stage.

Many local retailers and bookstores stock K-pop albums, but you can find them online quite easily. Scroll down for some suggested retailers.

Two words: Season’s Greetings

“Season’s Greeting” is essentially an end-of-year release that comprises a giant box with merchandise and photos of K-pop groups and artists.

They traditionally feature calendars and planners, which will brighten the day of any K-pop lover.

Many Season’s Greetings aren’t released until closer to the end of the year, so you may have to wait before ordering them.

K-pop-themed notebooks, pens, stickers and more make good gifts, while mugs and water bottles are also a great idea.

Small gifts full of heart for any K-pop fan

Sometimes you need a small gift, perfect for a stocking filler or to send to your bestie across the world, and there are some easy options, like photo cards, stickers, pins, magnets and jewellery.

Fan-created specialised gifts will feel more special than something with just a logo on it.

Ideas include these personalised earrings.

Wearables

Pretty much every K-pop star has a clothing line of their own, or a drop tied into their most recent release.

Lisa of Blackpink put out items ranging from clothes to puzzles with the release of her recent Lalisa album, while artists like Jae Park and Mark Tuan have clothing lines with retailer Represent.

See what fashion, shoes, or make-up brands your K-pop fans’ favourite star is repping and have at it.

There’s always the lovable BT21 character line, created by BTS and Line Friends, which has a wide array of goods and can be bought in many stores throughout Hong Kong, including Uniqlo and some 7/11s.

Home goods

Everyone has too many mugs and reusable water bottles, but there’s really never enough when it comes to them reminding you (or your K-pop- loving friend) of your favourite K-pop star.

Themed tumblers, jokey mugs or those with great fan art can be found through fan retailers.

See if they follow any fandom artists on social media, and if those artists are selling posters or other items, like pillows, blankets and even humorous votives.

New ways to listen to tunes for audiophiles

Bluetooth earbuds are a good option, like the BTS-themed Samsung ones or a cute K-pop-themed Airpod case.

Try Bluetooth speakers, like the beautiful – but pricey – Bang & Olufsen Beosound Emerge, or something fun like Fortress’s AV Love AVLS Bluetooth speaker.

Beosound Emerge collaboration by Layer and Bang & Olufsen. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The typical “K-pop CD Player” style is a wall-mounted Bluetooth speaker and CD player hybrid that proudly displays the album a fan is listening too - many are available on Amazon.

Meanwhile, K-pop artists are increasingly producing versions of their albums on vinyl LPs, so a record player may also be a great gift idea.

Alternatively, a gift voucher or a year’s subscription to their preferred music streaming platform may also be great.

An Astronord CD player available on Amazon that takes a form very popular with K-pop fans. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Concert-ready goods for those excited about getting back to live events

A light stick is a must for any K-pop concertgoer.

Reuters recently reported there may be an uptick in prices in the near future due to manufacturing delays, so now is the time to bring some shining lights to your K-pop fan’s life.

If the K-pop lover in your life is travelling to a concert in the near future, or just hoping to do some travelling, how about a new suitcase or overnight bag?

For a member of BTS’ Army, there’s the Samsonite X BTS travel line, or you could buy a bag themed around their favourite act’s Official Colour.

For concertgoers, you can get a fun clear bag for those security checks. Or you could create a personalised tote bag inspired by their favourite songs.

Money, money, money

Gift credit for an online K-pop store might be a good fit.

There are numerous K-pop-inspired greeting cards available online, like these from Nyello Designs that recreate 2D light sticks of different artists.

Where to buy it all?

There are many, many places to buy K-pop goods.

Massive online retailers like Amazon and Carousell have plenty of K-pop products, while specialised K-pop album and goods retailers like Ktown4U and YesAsia are great options.

Jackson Wang scented votive candle from Etsy retailer LitWickShop. PHOTO: Etsy

If you are ready to spend a small fortune, rare photo cards or signed albums often find their way to eBay.

If you’re going directly to the artists themselves, online stores like Weverse Shop, where you can buy official BTS and Blackpink goods, or the SM Town Store, where merch featuring the likes of Aespa and NCT can be found, are also great options.

And if you want to go a more direct route and engage with fan creators or get the K-pop lovers in your life some personalised art, your best bet may be creative-driven sites like Etsy or RedBubble.

Note that secondary and fan-made merchandise can technically (though only rarely) be subject to copyright law depending on the image and entity, so take care while shopping that you support a retailer or seller you can trust.

