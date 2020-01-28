What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?

In this regular feature series on the best of Hong Kong martial arts cinema, we examine the legacy of classic films, re-evaluate the careers of its greatest stars, and revisit some of the lesser-known aspects of the beloved genre.

Although Bruce Lee's personal philosophy emphasised humility, he was adept at promoting himself, his films, and kung fu - especially if it gave him a chance to criticise karate, which was then the most well-known martial arts form in the West.

Below is a selection of Lee's notable quotes, sourced from John Little's book Words of the Dragon and other interviews.

"Kung fu was used by Taoist priests and Chinese monks as a philosophy or way of thinking, in which the idea of giving with adversity, to bend slightly and then spring up stronger than before, [is] practised.

Kung fu is not preoccupied with breaking bricks and smashing boards, such as karate. We're more concerned with having it affect our whole way of thinking and behaving." Seattle Times, early 1960s.

PHOTO: Facebook/BruceLee

"It's not like karate, where they grunt and yip and, and where they miss, and chop the table in two with their hand. Kung fu is simplicity." Newspaper interview, 1966. To prove his point, Lee defeats an entire karate school in his second martial arts film, 1972's Fist of Fury.

"I'd probably break my hand and foot." Lee in a television interview in 1971, replying to the question, Could you break five or six pieces of wood with your hand or your foot?

"I say that if you want to do something beautiful, do modern dancing. What good would it do a boxer to learn to meditate? He's a fighter, not a monk. It's all too ritualistic, what with all that bowing and posturing.

"These guys never fight. They all want to break three-inch boards or two bricks or something. Why? That doesn't make them fighters." A not-so-veiled attack on karate in The St Paul Dispatch, 1968.

"What I am trying to do is start a whole trend of martial arts films in the US. To me, they are much more interesting than the gunslinging sagas of the West.

In the Westerns, you are dealing solely with guns. Here we deal with everything. It is an expression of the human body." The Hong Kong Star, 1971.