What Indonesian singer Agnez Mo has right about being Chinese-Indonesian

Social media in Indonesia was set ablaze in the past few days after singer Agnez Mo made a controversial statement during a video interview with Build Series by Yahoo host Kevan Kenney.

In the footage, the singer, who has worked hard to leave a mark in the American music industry, says: "I actually don't have Indonesian blood whatsoever. So, I'm actually German, Japanese and Chinese. I was just born in Indonesia and I'm also Christian. The majority there are Muslim.

"So, I've always been kind of, I'm not going to say that I felt like I don't belong there because I always felt like the people accepted me for who I was, but there's always that sense of, I'm not like everybody."

I'm not a fan of Agnez and I have doubted her music career, but this time around I can totally relate with her.

Agnez, whose real name is Agnes Monica Muljoto, and I share similar backgrounds.

We are Indonesians of Chinese descent and Christians; we belong to a minority group in Indonesia.

We were born in 1986 in Jakarta, which allowed us to witness important events in the country's history, namely the fall of Soeharto's New Order regime and the May 1998 riots.

However, unlike Agnez, I come from a middle-class family and I am certain that I have Indonesian blood running through my veins.

My paternal grandmother grew up in Cilegon, Banten as a peranakan Chinese, the descendant of early Chinese immigrants who partially adopted indigenous customs through either acculturation or intermarriage with local people.