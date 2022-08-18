What to know about Blackpink's return: New song, album, tour, performances

Blackpink are about to release their first new music together in almost two years, with single Pink Venom dropping on Aug 19.

Their first release since 2020's The Album, Pink Venom is a precursor to the launch of the girl group's Born Pink album on Sept 16.

With the group embarking on their first group promotional cycle in two years, they have rapidly announced promotional tie-ins and shared details about what's to come for the quartet. Here's what we know so far.

Pink Venom comes from frequent Blackpink collaborators

While Blackpink remain tight-lipped about what else is on the album, we know that Born Pink 's first track, Pink Venom, will contain the group's trademark flair, thanks to work from their long-time collaborators.

Like most Blackpink songs, and those of other groups signed to the YG Entertainment label, Pink Venom's creation has been spearheaded by YG producer Teddy Park, while Danny Chung, 24, R.Tee and the songwriting team IDO also feature on the credits.

Most of the songwriters already have a relationship with Blackpink, having worked for Park's subsidiary The Black Label.

Chung has worked on Blackpink hits including How You Like That and Lovesick Girls; 24 most recently worked on group members Rose and Lisa's 2021 solo releases; and R.Tee contributed to Kill This Love and Ddu-du Ddu-du.

IDO is a new addition to Blackpink's repertoire. Based on Instagram tags, it appears to be a three-person songwriting team.

A short video teaser of Pink Venom hints at elements of traditional Korean instruments being combined with Blackpink's typically fierce style.

Blackpink's Born Pink tour will be one of the biggest by a K-pop group

PHOTO: YG Entertainment

Blackpink will launch their Born Pink world tour in October in Seoul.

It will take in Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, with the last announced date on the tour being New Zealand (Rose's birthplace and somewhere Jennie spent time during her youth) in June 2023.

More dates are set to be announced.

Blackpink will promote their new music on some big stages

PHOTO: Instagram/Blackpinkofficial

They've already shown their strength as performers at events like Coachella in the US, and on Aug 28 they will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), also in the US.

It will be Blackpink's first appearance on an American award show.

The group won an award at the VMAs in 2020, while Blackpink member Lisa won one in 2021 for her solo work.

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, J Balvin will also perform.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.