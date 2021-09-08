WhatIsTheMatrix.com teaser website revived ahead of the Matrix Resurrections first trailer reveal

At long last, we will finally get our first look at The Matrix Resurrections trailer this Thursday, Sept 9, at 6am PT / 9pm SGT. The trailer was already shown to a select audience at the CinemaCon last month. In fact, if you visit the now resurrected WhatIsTheMatrix.com website, you can even catch glimpses from the upcoming trailer.

The choice is yours. Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT. Visit https://t.co/yX5qbqqNYC #TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/Pme1Sn6lB2 — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) September 7, 2021

Apparently, the website can show you over 180,000 different combinations of teaser footage from The Matrix Resurrections depending on what time of the day you visit. Here are a few for your viewing pleasure:

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, and is currently still slated for release in theatres on Dec 22, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.