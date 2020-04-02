When K-pop stars find love: Why Chen of EXO's wedding plans have caused such a stir in Seoul

Telling peers about your marriage plans when you know they'll be upset can't be easy. So spare a thought for Kim Jong-dae, 28, the young South Korean man better known as Chen in the K-pop boy band EXO.

Not only did he have to break the news to millions of shocked fans around the world - breaking a fair few hearts in the process, too - he had to do so in the knowledge that what should have been one of the happiest times in his life was potentially a catastrophic career move.

K-pop fans do not take kindly to their heartthrobs becoming romantically involved, so it was not surprising that Chen admitted to being nervous as he announced his plans to marry his girlfriend - hinting at a pregnancy - in a letter on social media. He was right to worry.

"When I first saw his letter, I read it multiple times to make sure it wasn't fake," said EXO fan Kim H.Y., a 20-year-old student.

"I was heartbroken because Chen was my favourite, but, now, I'm just upset and worried only about the well-being of the other members in the band."

PHOTO: Instagram/exochenn

Among EXO fans, Kim's has been one of the calmer reactions. She has not joined any of the numerous street protests that have broken out in Seoul outside buildings owned by SM Entertainment, EXO's management company, for instance. But even so, she feels sufficiently snubbed that she is now demanding Chen be removed from the band.

Such reactions might sound extreme, but Paul Han, co-founder of Allkpop, one of the biggest K-pop news sites, says Chen's case is just the latest example of fans "turning their backs on stars and refusing to support them" after details emerge about their dating or marriage plans.

"Some fans have the fantasy of marrying their favourite idol," explained Han. "When a star gets married or is dating, that fantasy is now gone."

While dating and marriage might be normal activities for most Koreans in their 20s, the rules are different for K-pop stars, in part because of the massive purchasing power and influence that their fan clubs have on the music industry.

Fear of upsetting these bases has led many stars either to forego love lives altogether or at the very least do their best to keep them secret.

SOMETHING TO BE SORRY ABOUT?

In 2014, Sungmin of the band Super Junior - also managed by SM Entertainment - made waves when he married his actress girlfriend in a private ceremony that came just two months after the couple announced they were dating.

So badly received was the news that Sungmin, though technically still listed as a member of Super Junior, has been absent for most of the band's activities ever since, concentrating instead on building a solo career that has seen him get involved in theatre productions.

He had planned to make a comeback as a member of Super Junior in 2017, but the reaction from fans was so great that SM Entertainment announced he would be excluded from future promotions.

Sungmin has even issued a letter of apology to his former fans.

PHOTO: Instagram/_liustudio_

A former member of the Super Junior fan club, Clark Alda, said that while it can be surprising how extreme fans' attachment to their idols can be, there is a reason that record companies listen to them.

In Sungmin's case, the impact of the fans' disapproval became too big to ignore, said Alda, who lives in Tokyo and is also a fan of EXO.

"Fans can make or break an idol's career, especially as they're the major source of an idol's income."

He agreed with Han that K-pop stars were meant to embody a certain fantasy to their fans.