When K-pop stars find love: Why Chen of EXO's wedding plans have caused such a stir in Seoul

Telling peers about your marriage plans when you know they'll be upset can't be easy. So spare a thought for Kim Jong-dae, 28, the young South Korean man better known as Chen in the K-pop boy band EXO.
Not only did he have to break the news to millions of shocked fans around the world - breaking a fair few hearts in the process, too - he had to do so in the knowledge that what should have been one of the happiest times in his life was potentially a catastrophic career move.
K-pop fans do not take kindly to their heartthrobs becoming romantically involved, so it was not surprising that Chen admitted to being nervous as he announced his plans to marry his girlfriend - hinting at a pregnancy - in a letter on social media. He was right to worry.
"When I first saw his letter, I read it multiple times to make sure it wasn't fake," said EXO fan Kim H.Y., a 20-year-old student.
"I was heartbroken because Chen was my favourite, but, now, I'm just upset and worried only about the well-being of the other members in the band."
Among EXO fans, Kim's has been one of the calmer reactions. She has not joined any of the numerous street protests that have broken out in Seoul outside buildings owned by SM Entertainment, EXO's management company, for instance. But even so, she feels sufficiently snubbed that she is now demanding Chen be removed from the band.
Such reactions might sound extreme, but Paul Han, co-founder of Allkpop, one of the biggest K-pop news sites, says Chen's case is just the latest example of fans "turning their backs on stars and refusing to support them" after details emerge about their dating or marriage plans.
"Some fans have the fantasy of marrying their favourite idol," explained Han. "When a star gets married or is dating, that fantasy is now gone."
While dating and marriage might be normal activities for most Koreans in their 20s, the rules are different for K-pop stars, in part because of the massive purchasing power and influence that their fan clubs have on the music industry.
Fear of upsetting these bases has led many stars either to forego love lives altogether or at the very least do their best to keep them secret.
SOMETHING TO BE SORRY ABOUT?
In 2014, Sungmin of the band Super Junior - also managed by SM Entertainment - made waves when he married his actress girlfriend in a private ceremony that came just two months after the couple announced they were dating.
So badly received was the news that Sungmin, though technically still listed as a member of Super Junior, has been absent for most of the band's activities ever since, concentrating instead on building a solo career that has seen him get involved in theatre productions.
He had planned to make a comeback as a member of Super Junior in 2017, but the reaction from fans was so great that SM Entertainment announced he would be excluded from future promotions.
Sungmin has even issued a letter of apology to his former fans.
A former member of the Super Junior fan club, Clark Alda, said that while it can be surprising how extreme fans' attachment to their idols can be, there is a reason that record companies listen to them.
In Sungmin's case, the impact of the fans' disapproval became too big to ignore, said Alda, who lives in Tokyo and is also a fan of EXO.
"Fans can make or break an idol's career, especially as they're the major source of an idol's income."
He agreed with Han that K-pop stars were meant to embody a certain fantasy to their fans.
"And anything that the stars do that swerves from these fantasies will end in a negative way." In Chen's case, the EXO fan club responded to his letter on social media by saying he had "damaged the reputation of the group". Plenty of other Korean celebrities have expressed regret at publicising their dating life, not least among them Lee Hong-ki of K-pop boy band FT Island, who recently said that when he announced he was dating the number of fans at his concerts in Japan shrunk in half while those who did attend were "not in the best mood". FAN POWER Data from Next Big Sound - an analytics company specialising in music - suggests K-pop fanclubs are on a different level to those in other genres. According to 2018 data that measured fans' interactions with an artist's social media accounts, Taylor Swift averaged around 91,000 Twitter mentions per week while Justin Bieber saw close to 390,000 mentions per week. EXO, meanwhile, received 24 million mentions and the K-pop boy band BTS received 4.5 million in a week. While there may be a downside to all this attention, stars who can keep their romantic lives to themselves have plenty to gain. In 2019, Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages BTS, was reported to be worth US$1.95 billion (S$2.7 billion). The band's global fanbase has seen them referred to as the Beatles of the 21st century and made them the first Korean band to perform at the Grammy Awards. The band has multiple Guinness World Records, including the most-views for a YouTube video in 24 hours for their song, Boy With Luv. "K-pop fandoms are evangelical in the sense that they are much more organised and proactive about promoting their favourite bands and keeping the media tuned into their stars," said Michael Hurt, a professor at the University of Seoul who has been studying Korean cultures for over a decade. He added that the digital age meant fan groups were gaining ever more influence over their idols' lives. "Fans today have a lot of power that older consumers didn't have," said Hurt. "If you were a fan of Michael Jackson, you bought tickets to his concert or you didn't." However, fans nowadays "have the means to say things to the larger public that [management companies] will listen to. This is why there are so many fan services today." It's now common for K-pop bands to hold meetings at which fans can hug their favourite members, while some stars have got temporary tattoos of their fan clubs' names. "Because fans feel more invested in the outcome of their favourite bands, developing a sense of entitlement towards their favourite artists has become a function of these fandoms," said Hurt. That certainly seems to be the case for the EXO fan club members who continue to organise the street protests near SM Entertainment buildings and have made the hashtags #NO_CHEN and #CHEN_OUT trend on Twitter. Still, not all fans who feel a personal connection with their idol react badly to news of their love lives. Alda, the fan from Japan, congratulated Chen as if he were blessing a close friend's marriage. "I wish idols would be more open with dating and having families as they are also humans in the end," said Alda. "There's only so much fame can bring." This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
FAN POWER
Data from Next Big Sound - an analytics company specialising in music - suggests K-pop fanclubs are on a different level to those in other genres.
According to 2018 data that measured fans' interactions with an artist's social media accounts, Taylor Swift averaged around 91,000 Twitter mentions per week while Justin Bieber saw close to 390,000 mentions per week. EXO, meanwhile, received 24 million mentions and the K-pop boy band BTS received 4.5 million in a week.
While there may be a downside to all this attention, stars who can keep their romantic lives to themselves have plenty to gain.
In 2019, Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages BTS, was reported to be worth US$1.95 billion (S$2.7 billion).
The band's global fanbase has seen them referred to as the Beatles of the 21st century and made them the first Korean band to perform at the Grammy Awards.
The band has multiple Guinness World Records, including the most-views for a YouTube video in 24 hours for their song, Boy With Luv.
"K-pop fandoms are evangelical in the sense that they are much more organised and proactive about promoting their favourite bands and keeping the media tuned into their stars," said Michael Hurt, a professor at the University of Seoul who has been studying Korean cultures for over a decade.
He added that the digital age meant fan groups were gaining ever more influence over their idols' lives.
"Fans today have a lot of power that older consumers didn't have," said Hurt. "If you were a fan of Michael Jackson, you bought tickets to his concert or you didn't."
However, fans nowadays "have the means to say things to the larger public that [management companies] will listen to. This is why there are so many fan services today."
It's now common for K-pop bands to hold meetings at which fans can hug their favourite members, while some stars have got temporary tattoos of their fan clubs' names.
"Because fans feel more invested in the outcome of their favourite bands, developing a sense of entitlement towards their favourite artists has become a function of these fandoms," said Hurt.
That certainly seems to be the case for the EXO fan club members who continue to organise the street protests near SM Entertainment buildings and have made the hashtags #NO_CHEN and #CHEN_OUT trend on Twitter.
Still, not all fans who feel a personal connection with their idol react badly to news of their love lives. Alda, the fan from Japan, congratulated Chen as if he were blessing a close friend's marriage.
"I wish idols would be more open with dating and having families as they are also humans in the end," said Alda.
"There's only so much fame can bring."
