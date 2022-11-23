When a topless photo of kidnapped actress Carina Lau was published in a Hong Kong magazine in 2002

"Legislators yesterday demanded the government take action over the publication in a Chinese-language magazine of a picture of a topless actress taken against her will," reported the South China Morning Post on Nov 2, 2002.

"In an unusual move, a coalition of eight political parties strongly condemned the Eastweek publication and urged the government to take the case seriously, criticising the coverage as a 'serious infringement of privacy' and 'breaching media ethics'.

"The controversy erupted […] when the weekly hit news-stands with a cover picture showing the naked actress [Carina Lau Ka-ling], with her eyes shaded out. She is not named but can be easily identified. It was reported that the picture was taken when she was kidnapped about 12 years ago."

On Nov 10, the Post reported, "Eastweek magazine, which sparked a public outcry by publishing a seminude picture of an abducted actress, yesterday launched an appeal to reverse a ban on the edition. The ruling means the edition […] cannot be sold or distributed anywhere in Hong Kong and exposes the magazine to a maximum fine of $1 million."

According to a Post report dated May 6, 2009, the Court of Appeal had ruled that "Mong Hon-ming, the former chief editor of Eastweek magazine, should serve time in jail for publishing a seminude photograph of a kidnapped actress.

"Mong's barrister said yesterday her client was sorry he failed to appear in court […] as ordered. Mong's no-show drew an angry response from Mr Justice Stuart-Moore, who ordered he immediately board a flight from Beijing, where he now lives, to Hong Kong."

An Oct 15 Post report revealed that Mong "was convicted and given a suspended six-month prison sentence. His appeal against his conviction and sentencing ended in May with a court jailing him for five months."

