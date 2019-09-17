Where will Malaysia’s next big music star come from?

Have you ever wondered how some of Malaysia's biggest music artistes were discovered? Here are a few examples.

Sudirman got his big break when he won the Johan Bintang RTM competition in 1976.

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza also got her big break through a local singing competition show - Bintang HMI in 1995, when she was only 16 years old!

Sheila Majid was discovered after she performed at an event when she was 17, and asked to go for an audition in 1982.

Faizal Tahir was the runner-up of the first season of One In A Million in 2006, and has gone on to become one of the most respected artistes in the Malaysian music industry.

In the late 1990s, Malaysian Chinese artistes started making waves in Taiwan.

This included Fish Leong and Penny Tai, who were both discovered at the Halo Songwriting Contest, and Michael Wong Guang Liang and Victor Wong Ping Guan, who used to be a singer-songwriting duo that had submitted a demo to Rock Records, who signed them on as artistes.

There are many more successful Malaysian artistes we have not mentioned here, who have had various starting points in their careers.

But these days, we are seeing a slight change in the way musicians are discovered, thanks to the rise of social media and streaming platforms.

Take, for instance, Yuna, who started out uploading her music on MySpace, which caught the attention of a local indie-pop label.

Launch od Yuna X Christy Ng PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Now based in the United States, Yuna has collaborated with the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Jay Park, and most famously, Usher, who was featured on her breakout single, Crush, which peaked at No.3 on the US Billboard Adult R&B chart.

Elizabeth Tan started her career through uploading videos of herself singing covers on YouTube, before making a breakthrough with her 2014 song Knock Knock.

Since then, she has gone on to release several hit singles and albums, and won the Best Female Artiste award at the 14th Anugerah Planet Muzik.

Other examples of Malaysian musicians who were discovered on the Internet (in one way or the other) are notoriously outspoken Namewee, hijab-wearing rapper Bunga, and singer-songwriter Priscilla Abby.

So does this mean that the Malaysian music industry is now looking to the Internet for new Malaysian artistes these days?

INTERNET KILLED THE RADIO STAR

Darren Choy, Managing director of Warner Music. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

According to Darren Choy, managing director of Warner Music Malaysia, the rise of social media and online platforms have certainly helped make it easier for labels to find talent.

"What's happened is that there is more talent than ever to choose from these days.

"In the old days, we had to go out to scout for talents, or have people send in their tapes and CD demos," Choy recalled. "We still talk to producers, songwriters and musicians all the time to see if they can point us to a potential talent.

"But now, with technology, especially social media, we have a new way of looking for talent. Whether it is YouTube or streaming platforms, there has been an emergence of many new talents."

This has created a bigger pool of potential artistes to pick from. "Those days we would have, maybe, three potential talents we could have picked to develop. Nowadays, we can choose from a pool of, say, 100!

"The main problem now is whom out of those 100 talents do we pick. It's a good problem to have, nonetheless!"

Fred Chong, founder and CEO of WebTV Asia, concurred that social media and digital media have changed the way labels and production houses look for new Malaysia artistes.

"We still have people going out to scout for talents, but these days, we tend to start from the pool of Internet talent first. The opportunity for both label and talent to connect with each other is much easier now," he says.