Which K-pop acts are most popular with users of TikTok?

If you’re a TikTok user, you’ve probably come across some K-pop – over the past two years, music coming out of South Korea has more than tripled in popularity on the social media platform.

The biggest K-pop groups on the short-form video social media platform are currently BTS, Blackpink, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), according to data provided by TikTok and the data-tracking firm Kpop Radar from their 2021 Kpop Radar TikTok conference on Nov 17.

In 2019, there were 33.5 million K-pop-oriented videos on the platform, but as of September 2021, there are more than 97 million related clips.

Many K-pop acts are active on the platform, sharing their own content and creating various dance challenges to promote their releases.

Rose of Blackpink is especially popular, with the singer overall coming in as the top K-pop soloist on the site and the third most popular K-pop artist overall.

Twice, Enhypen, Stray Kids, NCT, Itzy and Somi are also very popular on the platform.

CL is one of the fastest growing K-pop artists on Tiktok. PHOTO: Instagram/@chaelincl

According to TikTok, the fastest growing K-pop artists on its platform are StayC, BDC and Kim Woojin, while songs from Twice, CL, BigBang, SS501, and others have become sleeper hits.

Songs from Korea-based hip-hop and indie artists have also proved popular, with releases from Mommy Son, Stella Jang and Ahn Ye Eun also going viral on TikTok.

One notable trend that rose in popularity this year was when Money by Lisa of Blackpink took off because of its connection to the smash hit K-drama Squid Game.

Currently, nearly 93 per cent of K-pop-oriented videos created and shared on TikTok aren’t created in South Korea, with Indonesian, Filipino, and US-based creators spearheading the trend.

TikTok is currently unavailable in Hong Kong. The viral video platform disappeared from Hong Kong app stores in July 2020, after the national security law was passed.

Lisa of Blackpink’s song Money is popular on TikTok because of its connection with smash hit K-drama Squid Game. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.