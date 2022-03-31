Who won best-dressed on the Oscars 2022 red carpet?

Hollywood's biggest night, the Academy Awards was back for its 94th edition. The award ceremony celebrates the best in film and took place in the morning of March 28, 2022, Singapore time.

True to the fanfare, celebrities dressed to the nines and showed up in glamorous gowns, dresses and jewellery. From Ariana DeBose to Zendaya, here are the best-dressed celebrities on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

Ariana DeBose

Besides winning the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story, Ariana DeBose also won our red carpet curation with a striking monochromatic Valentino design.

She eschewed red carpet dress codes with a crop top, high-waisted wide-legged pants and matching cape.

Zendaya

The Euphoria actress wasn't afraid to step onto the red carpet with an unconventional silhouette too, with an outfit that used proportion to elongate her frame.

Her slinky Valentino Haute Couture creation consisted of a cropped double silk satin shirt and silver organza skirt matched with Bvlgari jewellery.

Caitriona Balfe

Caitriona Balfe was another actress who played with the classic white and silver colour palette.

Her Louis Vuitton gown featured a unique peplum detail that doubled up as the dress' train. The silver element came from the dress strap as well as Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery.

Lily James

Lily James took on an ethereal, more feminine approach with a dreamy soft pink lace and tulle Atelier Versace design complete with a thigh slit.

The pink hue accented her tanned skin, making her look even more glowy.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: Coda takes top prize and other major happenings at the awards ceremony

Laverne Cox

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbnvI67hNST/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=69913f1d-28d7-4b4d-a899-e4463f3517a2

Laverne Cox proved that she can upstage anybody with a black dress.

She's wearing a custom August Getty Atelier featuring a structural silhouette with an asymmetric neckline complemented with a dramatic cape. Her jewellery is from Dena Kemp.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o once again struck gold in a sparkly Prada design that would have danced with the lights to prove why she is red carpet royalty.

With the dress as the focus, her De Beers jewellery was kept simple with rings and earrings.

Jessie Buckley

Wearing nude shades on the red carpet in front of countless flashlights is a bold challenge to undertake as it can make you look too bare.

But Jessie Buckley took the plunge and shone in her tea rose satin Erdem gown. We like how the warm tones in her hair played against the cooler pink hues of the dress.

Zoë Kravitz

Catwoman Zoë Kravitz has always veered towards edgier styles for the red carpet.

So we were pleasantly surprised when she stepped out in this pretty pink Saint Laurent design complete with a quaint little bow.

The feminine outfit was completed with Kwiat Diamonds and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay with her directorial debut The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet in nothing short of an artwork.

Her custom Schiaparelli featured a cross silhouette accented with chunky gold details. Understated jewellery from Maria Tash finished her look.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion came to perform on the Oscars stage but not before slaying on the red carpet.

Her Hollywood glamour-inspired look featured a sculptural blue dress from Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Mila Kunis

Stepping onto the red carpet with husband Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis showed off her elegant side with a soft pink asymmetric Zuhair Murad creation.

Mila also didn't forget to highlight her shoulders and show off her tanned, toned body.

Jessica Chastain

Gunning for her third Best Actress nomination for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye (which she won), Jessica Chastain sparkled on the red carpet in a two-toned Gucci gown that had a deep V-neckline and ruffled trim.

Her jewellery was also from the Italian luxury label.

This article was first published in Her World Online.