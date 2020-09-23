Why Alien Huang's secret girlfriend Qun Qun left before the end of his memorial service

TAIPEI — Alien Huang’s secret girlfriend Wu Han Qun, better known as Qun Qun, explained on Monday the reason why she didn’t stay at the memorial service until the last minute: She had work to do.

She stuck to her work schedule to avoid delaying other people’s work, her agent told local media.

Qun believes that Huang would have wanted her to pull herself together, the agent said, adding that there is no reason to turn down upcoming assignments.

Asked about her mood while at the memorial hall over the past three days, her agent added that Qun felt “at peace” on the first day.

Cyndi Wang visited the memorial hall on Monday (Sept 21, 2020). PHOTO: NOWnews, The China Post/Asia News Network

She was expected to stay for two hours on Saturday but she eventually spent the entire day in the hall, the agent explained.

Qun appeared at the memorial hall at 9 a.m. on Monday and left at 2:46 p.m.

Taiwanese singer-actor-host Alien Huang’s three-day wake was held from Sept 19 to 21 at Lung Yen memorial hall in New Taipei, with many celebrities and friends in attendance.

Among other visitors, Cyndi Wang, Nine One One, BCW, Ivan, Cocky Boyz, and Cao Tun Jian Zai were seen entering the funeral parlor to pay their respect on the last day of the wake.