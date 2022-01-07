Why Jackie Chan's The Foreigner, a UK-China co-production, was that rare project offering best of both worlds

All too often, the movies co-produced by China and the West turn out to be big, bland blockbusters that offend nobody and entertain only slightly more. For evidence, you need only watch The Meg or The Great Wall . Best not attempt both.

It may seem counterintuitive, but smaller efforts can be much more effective because they’re not trying so hard to please so many different people.

Starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, and directed by Martin Campbell, 2017’s The Foreigner is a modest US$35 million UK-China co-production that grossed US$150 million worldwide, including US$81 million in China. It’s also a far better film than its generic title would suggest.

Based on Stephen Leather’s 1992 book, The Chinaman – admittedly, a worse title – it stars Chan as Ngoc Minh Quan, a Nung Chinese Vietnam vet who runs a restaurant in London.

When a terrorist bomb kills his daughter Fan (Katie Leung from the Harry Potter series ), Quan travels to Northern Ireland to find the culprits. Here, he’s soon strong-arming the deputy first minister Liam Hennessy (Brosnan), who still has IRA contacts from “the Troubles”, a period of conflict that lasted from the late 1960s to 1998.

While the idea of Chan wading fist-first into Northern Irish politics seems unlikely, the film fully commits to his character and the scenario. Apparently Donnie Yen Ji-dan, Andy Lau Tak-wah and Chow Yun-fat were all considered for the role, but only Chan was deemed a big enough worldwide draw.

“This was before the Chinese market had started to take off,” producer Wayne Marc Godfrey explained to Screen Daily. “While these actors were massive stars in China, they were difficult to monetise internationally, as much as they’re brilliant.”

Once Chan came aboard, however, he really made the part his own – even singing the theme song. It’s certainly a darker, sadder character than Western audiences are used to seeing him play.

In the aftermath of the explosion, we see the bloodied Quan clutching Fan’s broken body as the soundtrack erupts in a tinnitus squeal. Later, he walks around her room, touching her unmade bed and soft toys, before crying into her dress.

Jackie Chan and Katie Leung in a still from The Foreigner.

PHOTO: Wuzhou Film Distribution

What’s so unusual is how much time we’re given to sit with Quan’s pain. It’s 40 minutes before he even throws a punch, instead begging the police and then the politicians to find the people responsible for Fan’s death.

It may sound slow, but it’s actually engrossing, as Quan’s fully fleshed-out backstory is matched by a convincing political backdrop.

Hennessey is a combination of real-life Northern Irish politicians Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness, and there’s no attempt to dumb down the province’s knotty history. With his thick brogue, marital woes and heavy drinking, Brosnan also plays successfully against type.

Pierce Brosnan in a still from The Foreigner.

PHOTO: Wuzhou Film Distribution

A New Zealander who directed two of the best recent Bond films (Goldeneye with Brosnan, and Casino Royale), Campbell is a genuinely international director with the ability to keep many parts moving at once.

Although there are set pieces – even an exploding bus on London’s Lambeth Bridge – he mostly keeps things low-key, with a lot of the action taking place in mundane situations.

Fan is killed on the way home from the school run; we see Quan buying kit at the high street hardware store Wickes; and the first fight occurs at Quan’s rundown boarding house in Northern Ireland. It’s impressive, naturally, but it’s also appropriately scaled. There are even shots of Quan’s landlady looking on disapprovingly.

While much of The Foreigner ’s success must be put down to Chan’s bulletproof box office appeal, it’s also to do with the care and craft with which it’s been made.

The result is a co-production that works because it’s not afraid to be specific. After all, you only need to tell one person’s story properly to reach an audience, whether that’s in Britain, China, or anywhere else in the world.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.