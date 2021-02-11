Why K-pop fans are going wild over stars' photocards

Band tees are passé in the world of K-pop, where merchandising is done on a whole other level. One particularly popular type of merch? Wallet-sized photocards, which are making a killing among K-pop fans.

The latest trend in trading cards are pint-sized photos of K-pop stars that are usually found in albums or come as bonuses in merchandise packaging.

With multiple variants of the same album, there are often hundreds of photocards associated with a single music release, which fans often organise in dedicated binders, store in their phones or put on display.

For example, if you buy an NCT 2020 album, there will be a handful of photocards featuring some of the 23 members inside. If you buy a BTS lightstick, known as an Army Bomb, there will be photocards of each of the seven members included.

If a fan isn’t lucky enough to get their favourite members’ photocard in an album, they can take to social media sites or various forums dedicated to photocard trading and selling.

Online, fans will find templates for individual K-pop stars that compile all photocards they are featured on, helping collectors in their search. They are regularly updated by the creators as new releases come out.

The trend is typically dated back to Girls’ Generation ’s 2010 album “Oh!”.

Heather Crabb, a 34-year-old K-pop fan in the US state of North Carolina, primarily collects photocards featuring female K-pop groups and owns some of the cards from the “Oh!” album.

“The first printing had a different design, with a white border around the outside of the card, and for some members, the photo on the card itself was different from the second, borderless version,” said Crabb.

“Those are also very rare and were replaced with group photocards in later editions of the album. The white border cards tended to sell for around US$60 (S$80) to U$100 in 2012, and the ones that you can still find floating around these days sell for almost as much, if not more.”

The most Crabb has ever spent on a photocard was US$165 for one featuring T-ara’s Jiyeon which came with the band’s 2014 Season’s Greetings Calendar. That same week, she saw the same card sell for US$300.

While many fans collect photocards from many artists, Nicole Tacos, a 26-year-old fan in San Diego, California, only hunts for a specific group of stars, partially because it would be overwhelming to focus on many artists or try to get sets of photocards for any K-pop groups as a whole.

Currently, Tacos is collecting cards featuring Ateez’s Yunho, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Seventeen’s S.Coups, and NCT’s Yuta.

“What keeps me collecting is the satisfying feeling of seeing your favourite member from each era of their career. It’s a type of memorabilia for me. Music is a huge part of my life and K-pop was a very significant part of a milestone in my life.”