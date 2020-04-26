Why Leslie Cheung 'didn't want to wear wig and weird costumes'

A Chinese Ghost Story is one exuberant movie. A wildly innovative mix of ghosts, martial arts and romance, all swathed in maniacal special effects, the film revived international interest in Hong Kong films after it was released in 1987.

At home, although it didn't make the annual box-office top 10, A Chinese Ghost Story breathed new life into the ghost film genre which had dominated Hong Kong screens earlier in the decade.

Produced by Tsui Hark and directed by Tony Ching Siu-tung, a long-time stuntman and martial arts choreographer with two films as director under his belt at that point, A Chinese Ghost Story established a working relationship between the two men that would result in the phenomenally successful Swordsman wuxia films of the early 1990s.

The script, which Tsui conceived and Yuen Kai-chi wrote, is lightly etched, but highly effective. Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing plays Ning, a young tax collector who falls in love with an elusive young woman named Tsing (Joey Wong Choi-yin).

After witnessing his new love narrowly escape from slaughter at the hands of the Taoist ghost hunter Yin (played by the late martial arts director/actor Wu Ma), Ning realises she is not of this world.

Tsing, it transpires, is a ghost in the service of an evil tree spirit, and must use her seductive techniques to suck the yang (masculine) breath out of men to feed it. What's more, she's betrothed to an evil underworld lord.

With Yin's assistance, Ning must help Tsing become reincarnated so she can escape from the ghostly realm - even if it means that Ning will never see her again.

The genesis of the film is a story by writer Pu Songling (1640-1715), contained in his book Liaozhai Zhiyi, a collection of mysterious stories known in English as Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio. Pu's ghostly tales have inspired numerous films, including King Hu's masterpiece A Touch of Zen.

Tsui came to the story through Li Hanxiang's beautifully restrained 1960 Shaw Brothers film The Enchanting Shadow, an adaptation of Pu's story which Tsui saw when he was a child. Li's film is stately in the style of his majestic period pieces, and the legendary director voices the story as a carefully staged drama.

To show his respect for the original film, Tsui met long-time Shaw Brothers general manager Mona Fong Yat-wah and Li himself before he embarked on his version, gaining the permission to use the film's original Chinese title The Ethereal Spirit of a Beauty for his own work as a homage to Li's film.

Interviews with Tsui and Wu Ma, who was a good friend of Tsui, suggest that the idea to make A Chinese Ghost Story came to Tsui while the two were chatting. But its modern outlook - the film's contemporary sensibility played a part in its success - arose because Tsui wanted Leslie Cheung as the film's star, and the singer/actor had no interest in appearing in a period costume movie.

"When I talked to Leslie, he said he would not feel good doing a period movie, 'putting on a wig and wearing all of those weird costumes.' He said that this kind of genre was not his style. Then he left the room," Tsui said in an interview with Hong Kong Legends.

PHOTO: Video screengrab

"I looked back at his past work, and I saw that he had worn costumes on TV and in a movie. I thought that perhaps he had a bad experience in a period movie. So I convinced him A Chinese Ghost Story was not actually a period movie - it was a modern drama dressed in a certain way," Tsui said.

A Chinese Ghost Story has grown in stature over time, but when it was released in Hong Kong it was mainly noted for its deluge of special effects. Memorable scenes include Wu Ma battling with the huge swiping tongue of the tree demon, and a pitched battle with the king of the underworld at the end.

Tsui had imported foreign special effects technicians for his Zu Warriors of the Magic Mountain, though with limited success. A Chinese Ghost Story was old-school in that it used no CGI (which wasnot in common use in the mid-1980s) - the effects, by local company Cinefex, consisted of large mechanical props hauled by crew members using iron wires, along with the long-established wire-and-harness techniques which were used to simulate flying.

So that Wu Ma could shoot fire out of his hands, gas pipes were hidden under his sleeves, which were ignited to produce the effect. Along with the physical effects, extremely fast cutting which made use of a vast number of shots, lighting effects, and tilted camera angles were all employed successfully.

Like the American producers of the 1930s and 1940s, Tsui in his role as producer is often given credit for a film rather than the directors that he employs. So A Chinese Ghost Story is often referred to as a "Tsui Hark film" rather than a "Ching Siu-tung film".

Although Tsui is well-known for enthusiastically involving himself in the day-to-day shoots of the film that he produces, and this one is no different, it would probably be correct to say that A Chinese Ghost Story was a joint effort between the two men. Two sequels followed, in 1990 and 1991, and both credited Tsui as producer and Ching as director.

"Ching was directing and sometimes I was on the set and directing. It got confusing for the actors and the actresses. But he was in charge of the whole thing, and I was helping him out," Tsui said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.