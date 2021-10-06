Why movie of 2018 Thai cave rescue was so difficult, and special, to create

When monsoon floodwaters trapped a team of young soccer players in a cave in Thailand in June 2018, their plight drew the attention of the world.

The Rescue, a new documentary from Oscar-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, shows the international effort behind freeing the team.

“Much like the whole world, we were fascinated by the story as it was happening,” Vasarhelyi says via Zoom from the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, where the National Geographic-produced film was recently screened, about why she and her husband Chin decided to make it.

“2018 was a very divided moment, and here was a story that was about what brought us together as opposed to what divided us. This was also a story about Asian kids. As parents of Asian children ourselves, our hearts were just transported by it.”

The film, which opens in US cinemas on Oct 8, details the massive operation to save the 12 players and their coach, trapped deep within a cave system under the Doi Nang Non mountain range, that stretched over weeks and involved hundreds of volunteers.

As the documentary shows, amateur cave divers from around the world searched flooded passages for evidence that the youths were still alive.

Once they were found, they faced a harrowing journey to safety, as rescuers realised that the only way the players would survive underwater was if they were sedated.

This was the first film Vasarhelyi and Chin had worked on where they weren’t there for the principal events.

“One of the challenges that we faced early on is that there was kind of no footage,” Chin says.

To cover the missing visuals, they decided to film recreations of crucial scenes.

“Much of what you see underwater is a recreation, unless it’s a point-of-view shot,” Vasarhelyi says.

“For example, those images you see of Dr Harris [Australian anaesthetist and cave diver Dr Richard Harris, who played a crucial role in the rescue] injecting a child, that’s real footage, and then when that shot goes underwater, that’s a re-enactment.

“But when they surface and you see those 200 people ready to whisk them away through this perilous journey out – that’s all real footage filmed by the Royal Thai Navy Seals.”

A still from The Rescue. PHOTO: Courtesy of TIFF

Chin says that early on in the production process they heard rumours there was more footage shot by the Seals.

“[But] we didn’t know how much or who shot it.”

“We were in negotiations for two years to access it,” Vasarhelyi says. “The moment I had my second vaccine, I went to Thailand, did the mandatory quarantine, showed up at the base and said, ‘Can we please talk?’

"We were supposed to lock the film on June 1. We got the Seals footage two weeks after that.”

It was then they realised they’d struck gold: “What we thought might’ve been 90 minutes, turned out to be 90 hours,” Chin says.

Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi on location during the filming of Free Solo, which won them the best documentary prize at the 2019 Oscars. PHOTO: National Geographic

While Chin is a world-class mountain climber and skier, and Vasarhelyi grew up diving in open seas, neither has tried cave diving before.

“I’ve been in a few sea caves,” Vasarhelyi says, “but I can’t underline enough how different cave diving is from open water diving.

"There’s really no amount of money that could make me go into a cave and dive with no direct access to air. It requires a different sort of strength of mind to be able to control your emotions.”

Despite this, Chin says he and Vasarhelyi were able to connect with cave divers like Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, who appear in the documentary, because “our movies are about people who are deeply passionate about the things that they do.

“There’s always that question of ‘why?’ And it’s never easy to pinpoint what that ‘why’ is, but you can suggest in certain ways that we understood why they would do this kind of what seems like a very obscure and dangerous sport.

"It’s a lifestyle to them. It’s not just a sport. Seeing diving as their craft is very, very similar to the kind of climbing mentality that I’m used to.”

Cave divers John Volanthen (left) and Rick Stanton in diving gear in a scene from The Rescue. PHOTO: National Geographic

A diver swims through an underwater cave in The Rescue. PHOTO: National Geographic

When she was in Thailand, Vasarhelyi visited the cave where the rescue took place.

“I walked the two kilometres to where the children were,” she says. “There was a section where you can only get through if you slither on your stomach, you know? I felt the sense of the world closing in on you, as well as this realisation that even if you wanted to turn around you can’t in this space.

"So the only way is forward. That claustrophobia, I would be happy never to experience that again.”

“It’s like having a mountain on top of you,” Chin adds.

“It’s silent and it’s dark and so disorienting,” Vasarhelyi continues. “You don’t know which way is out.”

A scene from The Rescue. PHOTO: National Geographic

Animated sequences in The Rescue explain the religious background to the cave system, one of the steps the filmmakers took to ensure a Thai point of view was represented.

“It was very important to us to include the religion,” Vasarhelyi says. “Who knows if it was the prayers that actually delivered these children, or the skill of the divers. It’s really about different perspectives.”

Capturing how the cave divers worked was just as important to the filmmakers.

“The way we approached it in terms of accuracy and authenticity, we really wanted to understand how the divers had pulled this whole thing off,” Chin says.

“So we gathered most of them together to show us how they did it, down to the equipment they used, their set-ups, how they carry their tanks, how they moved with the children. Then we filmed it.”

“What was so hard about it additionally was that the story itself is so fractured,” Vasarhelyi adds.

“There’s the army, the Thai Navy Seals, the rescuers, the families – everyone has a different point of view. This one was particularly demanding in that respect.”

Cave divers Stanton and Volanthen in a scene from The Rescue. PHOTO: National Geographic

“It’s also a challenge to create a film where people know the outcome of the event,” Chin says. “We took a lot of time to craft this narrative.”

“It’s not just about the outcome,” Vasarhelyi says. “It’s about the details, the challenges they faced, and allowing people into those moments. Hopefully you get so swept up in it that you even start to question your own memory.

“Free Solo [the couple’s film profiling rock climber Alex Honnold that won the best documentary prize at the 2019 Oscars] was a similar experience. Once you’re in it, it wasn’t really about the climb. It was about how Alex evolved emotionally, which was something you didn’t know about beforehand.”

Chin and Vasarhelyi with their best documentary prizes for Free Solo at the 2019 Academy Awards. PHOTO: Reuters

Both filmmakers agree that what Free Solo, The Rescue and Meru – another of their films documenting elite climbers – have in common is that they tell compelling stories about complex individuals.

“Our movies are always very personal to us,” Vasarhelyi says.

“This one is especially personal, I mean, it’s hard as a parent not to think about if I were put in that position, [if I] could save somebody else’s kid, but I had my own kid outside of the cave, whether or not I would do it.

“And there’s something about the absolute morality of this story, that idea of let’s try to be our best selves, that moved us in a very, very deep way.

"And how the characters, these misfits who found comfort in a very obscure sport, were through the rescue able to find themselves.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.