Winter Olympics: BTS' fans battle Chinese netizens over controversial disqualification for South Korea

BTS, the world’s most popular K-pop boy group, found themselves embroiled in a Winter Olympics social media storm on Tuesday (Feb 8), after leader RM waded into the debate surrounding South Korean short-track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon.

The 27-year-old artist – real name Kim Nam-joon – posted a clip on his Instagram story from Monday’s men’s short-track 1,000 metres semi-final race, where Hwang had initially finished first.

But after receiving a controversial penalty for making contact with Chinese athlete Li Wenlong, Hwang was disqualified and failed to advance to the finals.

Li went on to win the silver medal, with compatriot Ren Ziwei taking gold after another disqualification, with Hungary’s Liu Shaolin penalised.

A screenshot from BTS leader RM’s Instagram story. He shared a video of the controversial Winter Games speed skating semi-final, which has sparked online debate.

PHOTO: Instagram/rkive

RM, who has 28.1 million followers on Instagram, did not leave any written caption on the post, except for three emojis: two clapping hands and a thumbs-up, which users took to believe as the idol showing his support for Hwang.

The post set off a flurry of anger among Chinese netizens, who expressed their fury at the star on the Chinese social media site Weibo through the “#BTSinsultingChina (#防弹少年团辱华)” hashtag.

One user’s Weibo post which gained over 800 likes said, “We Chinese people need to unconditionally support our own country, moreover China has won the gold medal fairly and squarely”.

Several Chinese users left insults on RM’s Instagram page attacking his appearance, while others posted vulgar emojis, and left remarks asking the band to stay away from the Chinese market.

The comments section on RM’s account was later disabled, but some users shared screenshots of the replies on Twitter.

Before RM’s comments section had been disabled, the K-pop group’s fans – known as the BTS ARMY – retaliated by posting a slew of positive comments and purple hearts, with the colour symbolic of the band and its fandom.

Many users on Twitter were bewildered by the whole debate, and couldn’t understand why Chinese users had reacted so angrily.

“??? what is happening here in the replies I thought this is just a clip of namjoon cheering for his national team,” wrote one Twitter user.

Hwang’s controversial disqualification had angered many South Korean fans who accused the Beijing 2022 judges of showing bias towards Chinese athletes.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said on Tuesday it plans to lodge a protest with the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the disqualification.

South Korea’s Chef de Mission for the Games, Yoon Hong-geun, has also requested a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach to try to discuss officiating issues.

“In sports, fair play must be guaranteed,” Yoon said at a press conference in Beijing. “After the end of last night’s races, we lodged a strong protest through international short track officials.

“We will take whatever measures necessary to make sure such injustices will never occur again in international sports.”

