The Witcher season 3 and Blood Origin get release dates

Geralt of Rivia returns in full force in 2023.

Announced at Netflix's Tudum event, The Witcher season three is confirmed to arrive in Summer 2023. A teaser image showing a shattering Wolf medallion was also revealed.

Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/pV414YvRPI — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Not much is known about the third season aside from the fact that it will pick up from the show's second season and continue the story of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

The third season's summary reads:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line—or risk losing each other forever."

But if waiting till 2023 is too long, fans can catch The Witcher's spin-off series titled Blood Origin.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, the prequel series Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Set to debut on Dec 25, 2022, Blood Origin is led by Michelle Yeoh as Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people.

The series also stars Sophia Brown as Éile, a warrior of the Queen's guard who leaves to become a traveling musician; and Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king who instead sets out to seek vengeance.

The rest of the cast includes Mirren Mack as Merwyn; Lenny Henry as Balor; Jacob Collins as Eredin; Lizzie Annis as Zacaré; Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death"; Francesca Mills as Meldorf; Amy Murray as Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis as Brían; Zach Wyatt as Syndril; and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

