Wonder Woman 1984 drops wondrous trailer, with lassos, wings & 1980s synth pop

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Michael Cheang
The Star/Asia News Network

One of the most hotly anticipated movies of 2020 has to be Wonder Woman 1984, the follow-up to the hugely successful 2017 film based on the iconic DC Comics superhero.

The movie dropped its first trailer today, and it's got everything we'd wish for from a trailer starring Gal Gadot's Amazonian warrior princess.

There's lots of golden lasso action (she seems to have learnt a few new tricks with it as well), lots of explosive action, and even Diana wearing her Amazonian warrior armour, complete with wings!

We also get a look at Diana's two main adversaries in the movie - Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva (who eventually becomes her arch nemesis Cheetah), and Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord.

There's also a surprise return for Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, who was presumed dead after the events of the first film. We wonder how they're going to explain HIS return.

All this is set to a soundtrack of 1980s-styled synth pop - as the title suggests, the movie itself will be set in 1984, so expect plenty of cultural references from that era.

Watch the trailer below:

