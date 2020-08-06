Wong Kar-wai to make TV directorial debut with Blossoms Shanghai

Celebrated Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai is working on Blossoms Shanghai, a movie adaptation of Jin Yucheng’s novel Blossoms.

This will mark Wong’s first attempt at diving into a television series.

As reported by indiewire.com, Wong will work with big names in the Asian film industry including award-winning Shanghainese screenwriter Qin Wen and the cinematographer of Academy Award-winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Peter Pau.

It tells the journey of a self-made millionaire, Mr. Bao (played by Chinese actor Hu Ge), from the opportunistic days of his youth to his times of glory.

The drama series will be an homage to Wong’s birthplace, Shanghai, and will be set against the backdrop of the massive economic growth in the 1990s, a historical period that helped the city to become the Chinese economic capital that it is today.

Blossoms Shanghai will be Wong’s first time behind the camera since his completion of The Grandmaster (2013).

The 62-year-old director is recognized as one of the most iconic filmmakers. His dramatic works such as Chungking Express (1994), Fallen Angels (1995) and In the Mood for Love (2000) have established his name in the industry.

His films are recognisable for their quirky characters and moody atmosphere, as well as the use of slow motion, off-centre framing and scenes of darkness and rain.